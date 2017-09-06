US Open 2017: Semi-Finals Preview

US Open 2017: Day 11 Preview. (picture: Getty Images / Tim Clayton - Corbis)

There are four mouthwatering matches to look forward to in the semi-finals of the US Open as the players are now within touching distance of a Grand Slam title. There have been many upsets and thrilling encounters so far throughout the tournament and it would therefore be no surprise to see even more in the next few days.

It is an all-American line-up in the Women's singles event as home favourites Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens are set to face off against each other for a place in Saturday's final.

Following that match, Madison Keys will take on Coco Vandeweghe. All four players have been playing some great tennis throughout the tournament so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Elsewhere in the Men's singles event, Kevin Anderson will be looking to get the better of Pablo Carreño-Busta in a surprise semi-final clash. Both players have pulled off some major upsets already and will now fancy their chances of reaching Sunday's final.

The winner of that match will face either Rafael Nadal or Juan Martin Del Potro who will both see this as a great opportunity.

The battle of the Americans

Not many would have predicted that it could be an all-American semi-final in the Women's singles event at the beginning of the tournament. The fact that Serena Williams has not taken part in the tournament makes this even more remarkable.

It will be interesting to see who the crowd favour out of Williams and Stephens in tomorrow's encounter with both having been heavily supported in all of their matches so far.

37-year-old Williams has had an impressive tournament so far considering the off-the-court distraction of her sister giving birth. She has so far seen off Viktória Kužmová, Océane Dodin, Maria Sakkari, Carlo Suárez Navarro and Petra Kvitová on her route to the semi-finals.

She has also dropped only three sets so far this tournament and is now one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Her latest win against Kvitová was without doubt the most impressive yet. There was little to separate the two players over a three set marathon but it was Williams who stepped up in the decisive tiebreak which she claimed 7-2 to set up this clash with Stephens.

She will be full of confidence going into this clash and will see this as a great opportunity to go on and pick up another Grand Slam title.

In comparison, 24-year-old Stephens has also had a superb tournament considering she is only currently ranked at No. 83 in the world. She looks to finally be back to her best and has seen off the likes of Roberta Vinci, Dominika Cibulková, Ashleigh Barty, Julia Görges and Anastasija Sevastova on her route to the semi-finals.

Similarly to Williams, Stephens has also dropped three sets during these matches and has had to work hard from the very first round.

In her latest win against Sevastova she appeared to be in huge trouble as the Austrian fought back from a set down to force a tiebreak in the third set. However, with the support of the home crowd behind her, Stephens managed to win the tiebreak 7-4 much to her delight.

She will now be relishing the opportunity to face Williams and is unlikely to feel the pressure as it is a huge achievement for her to even reach this stage.

Stephens is likely to put up a brave fight like she does in every match she takes part in but Williams has too much experience and quality to be troubled. The 37-year-old is capable of winning this match in straight sets and booking her place in Saturday's final.

Prediction: 2-0 Williams

Stephens will be looking to upset the odds on Thursday. (picture: Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

Keys favourite to reach Saturday's final

Not many people expected that Keys and Vandeweghe would progress this far into the tournament. However, the support of the home crowd has really benefited both players who have gone on to play some great tennis.

Both will now see this as a great opportunity to pick up a Grand Slam title and it is very difficult to seperate the two players ahead of this clash.

22-year-old Keys has always been a player with a significant amount of potential since she became the youngest player to win a match on the Women's Tennis Association Tour when she was just 14-years-old.

However, injury problems have hampered her progress and if it was not for these injury struggles, she arguably would have already picked up a Grand Slam title. She has already seen off Elise Mertens, Tatjana Maria, Elena Vesnina, Elina Svitolina and Kaia Kanepi on her route to the semi-finals.

Her toughest match so far undoubtedly came against world No. 4 Svitolina in a nervy three set battle. Keys picked up the first set on a tiebreak before the Ukranian hit back by dominating the second set by a 6-1 scoreline.

However, Keys was able to hold her nerve to take the final set 6-4 and progress to the quarter-finals. Her latest victory was a lot more straightforward as she saw off Kanepi in two sets, 6-3, 6-3.

In comparison, 25-year-old Vandeweghe's progression to the semi-finals has been a lot more surprising. She has often let her arrogance get the better of her in the past but this tournament has been different as she has remained really focussed on her tennis.

She has so far seen off Alison Riske, Ons Jabeur, Agnieszka Radwańska, Lucie Šafárová and Karolína Plíšková on her route to the semi-finals.

Her latest win against Plíšková was without doubt her most impressive victory in the tournament as she won in two sets, 7-6, 6-3. The fact that at the time Plíšková was No. 1 in the world, highlights the achievement of Vandeweghe.

Due to this result, Garbiñe Muguruza is now the new world No. 1 despite exiting the tournament a couple of days ago.

Out of the two players, it is Keys who is arguably the better player and she comes into this match as the favourite to progress to Saturday's final. However, if Vandeweghe can continue to reach the standards she has already set so far in this tournament, then she can take at least a set off her fellow American.

Prediction: 2-1 Keys

Can Del Potro upset the odds again?

The match between Nadal and Del Potro on Friday is without doubt the most eagerly anticipated semi-final out of the four. They are both very popular players and there is likely to be mixed support throughout this encounter.

It is a great opportunity for both players as whoever comes out on top in this match will be strong favourite to then go on and beat Anderson or Carreño-Busta and claim the title. However, this could add extra pressure and it will be interesting to see how both players deal with this.

31-year-old Nadal has had his fair share of injury problems in the last few years but in the last couple of months has shown that he could be back to his best. He has one the US Open on two previous occasions in 2010 and 2013 and will be desperate to claim his third this year.

He has so far seen off Dušan Lajović, Taro Daniel, Leandro Mayer, Alexandr Dolgopolov and Andrey Rublev on route to the semi-finals. He has only dropped two sets so far this tournament against Daniel and Mayer.

His performances have improved as he has progressed through the tournament and he demolished 19-year-old Russian Rublev in his latest victory. He won in three sets, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 as he cruised through to the semi-finals.

However, these sort of matches can sometimes not be ideal preparation for matches against an opponent such as Del Potro who is likely to put up a much bigger fight.

In comparison, 28-year-old Del Potro has had a very dramatic tournament. He has so far seen off Henri Laaksonen, Adrián Menéndez-Maceiras, Roberto Bautista-Agut, Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer on route to the semi-finals.

It has been a very challenging tournament for the Argentinian player but he has come through in flying colours so far.

His victory against 24-year-old Thiem was without doubt the match of the tournament so far. Del Potro lost the first two sets 6-1, 6-2 and was close to retiring but somehow found the strength to comeback and win the match in five sets, 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-4.

His latest victory against Federer was equally as impressive as he won in four sets, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 against the favourite to win the tournament.

It is bound to be another fascinating clash on Friday between two top players but Nadal is favourite to progress to Sunday's final. Del Potro has had a superb tournament but his last two matches will without doubt have taken a lot out of him and Nadal's energy and power could prove too much.

​Prediction: 3-1 Nadal

Anderson's serve makes him a very tricky opponent. (picture: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

A huge opportunity beckons

Many people would have laughed if you had predicted a semi-final clash between Anderson and Carreño-Busta before the tournament started last week. However, many talented players have been upset in this side of the draw which has now opened up considerably and presented a superb opportunity for both of these players.

Both will be looking to grasp the opportunity with both hands as they are unlikely to get such a great chance of reaching the final of a Grand Slam for the remainder of their careers.

31-year-old Anderson is a very experienced player and has a lethal serve which has been a key reason for his progression to this stage of the tournament. He has already seen off JC Aragone, Ernest Gulbis, Borna Ćorić, Paolo Lorenzi and Sam Querrey on his route to the semi-finals with some impressive performances.

He will certainly fancy his chances against Carreño-Busta and is a strong favourite to win this match, most likely because of his experience.

He may not be too popular with the home crowd following his 3-1 win over home favourite Querrey in his previous outing which could play a part. Querrey went into the match as favourite but Anderson managed to seal the win in four sets, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6.

His serve is often good enough to take the set to a tiebreak which makes him a very dangerous opponent to any player. If he can serve as well as he did against Querrey in this match, then there is no reason why he cannot progress into the final.

In comparison, 26-year-old Spaniard Carreño-Busta has also surprised many with his solid performances throughout this tournament. He has seen off Evan King, Cameron Norrie, Nicolas Mahut, Denis Shapovalov and Diego Schwartzman on his route to the semi-finals.

Remarkably, he is also yet to drop a set in any of these matches and therefore comes into this clash relatively fresh and full of confidence.

His last two matches against Shapovalov and Schwartzman both looked tricky on paper but the Spaniard remained very composed in both and served impeccably. His latest win against Schwartzman was very convincing as he wrapped it up in three sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

The Argentinian is a very tricky opponent due to his superb ability on the defence but Carreño-Busta managed to highlight the gulf in quality between the pair.

There is little to separate these two players on current form so it is likely to be a tight encounter that could go to five sets. However, Anderson's experience and ability to hold his serve with ease makes him the favourite to prevail in this one.

Prediction: 3-2 Anderson

Whatever happens, it is likely to be another exciting two days of tennis as the stakes continue to increase with this weekend's finals drawing ever closer.