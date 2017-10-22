Ronnie O'Sullivan seals an emphatic victory over Kyren Wilson in the English Open final

O'Sullivan has been in impressive form all week (photo: Getty Images / VCG)

Ronnie O'Sullivan overcame a dramatic week that included a foot injury and an argument with World Snooker to produce a scintillating display of potting to win his first ranking title of the season.

Playing in his 43rd final, the Rocket produced four century breaks and five more half-centuries as he eased past Kyren Wilson.

The Rocket ignites

O'Sullivan had been the class act throughout the week, although his break-building did falter slightly against Jack Lisowski in the quarter-finals. However, the veteran has an impressive tactical game to fall back on and still eased to a 5-2 win against the man that knocked out Judd Trump.

The controversial enigma soon found his range again when he met Anthony McGill in the final four. A break of 139 secured a 4-1 lead after three previous half centuries. The Scotsman fought back but another tactical victory for the Rocket prevented McGill drawing level and O'Sullivan sealed a 6-4 win with a 133 break.

Wilson continues his impressive form

Yet Wilson, one of the form players on the circuit this season, was playing well on the other side of the draw. After defeating Xiao Guodong, who saw off Mark Selby, he ended Hossein Vafaei's impressive showing after he knocked out Stuart Bingham.

Wilson then showed his steel against Alexander Ursenbacher in the young Swiss' first semi-final of a ranking tournament. The man who thrashed both Shaun Murphy and Michael White went 2-0 and 3-2 ahead, only to lose 6-3 to Wilson. The contest saw a break over 50 in every frame, with Wilson making a match-high 124.

Joint second on the roll of honour

Yet the youngster simply could not cope with an O'Sullivan masterclass in the final. Two centuries in the first four frames gave the Rocket a 3-1 lead. Wilson hit back with a century of his own before only managing four points in the final three frames of the session as he fell 6-2 behind. Once again, every frame had seen at least a half century break.

That trend continues into the evening as Wilson barely had a sniff at the table. Breaks of 127 and 132 in the tenth and eleventh frames ensured the Rocket picked up his 29th ranking title. It ties him in second with John Higgins, just seven behind Stephen Hendry.

It was an incredible end to a thrilling week. The final three matches saw breaks over 50 in 29 of the 30 frames and eight of those were centuries. Yet O'Sullivan was a class above the rest.

