Ding Junhui cruises to his 13th ranking title at the World Open

Wilson could not get close to Ding after the handshakes (photo: Getty Images/VCG)

After a few weeks break from ranking competitions, Ding Junhui returned to the table in compelling form as he eased to his first title of the season against Kyren Wilson.

The number four seed manufactured seven half-centuries as he eased to a 10-3 victory whilst a handful of top ten players were dismissed early on at the World Open.

World champions fall in quick succession

Number three seed Judd Trump failed to even make it past the qualifiers as Sam Craigie hammered him 5-0 before World champion Mark Selby headed a number of big-name departures in the first round.

Selby lost 5-2 against Lee Walker, whilst the 2005 World champion, Shaun Murphy, was dismissed by another Welshman, Daniel Wells. Barry Hawkins added to the list of top ten casualties when he lost in a final frame decider to Chris Wakelin.

World Championship pedigree proved to be worthless again in the second round as the 2015 champion, Stuart Bingham, lost to Cao Yupeng 5-4 on his home cloth. Marco Fu and Ricky Walden also departed, the latter losing to Li Hang who recorded a 143 for the highest break of the tournament. However, Ding was beginning to show his prowess as he hammered Xiao Guodong 5-0.

Brecel and Wilson keep up impressive form

The third round saw two more former global leaders depart, as Neil Robertson lost a decider to fellow top ten seed Mark Allen and John Higgins was on the wrong end of a 5-2 result against David Gilbert.

Luca Brecel and Kyren Wilson have arguably been the form players in recent weeks and both recorded resounding victories in the last eight against Anthony McGill and Mark Williams respectively. Allen and Ding comfortably progressed to make up the final four.

Ding peaks at the optimal time

Brecel kept up with Ding in the first semi-final and the pair were locked 3-3 after six frames despite a break of 121 from Ding. However, the home favourite ploughed on to win three of the next four frames and ease into the final.

The second semi-final was an even tighter affair between Wilson and Allen. Neither player managed to establish more than a one-frame advantage and the contest went to a decider. Wilson held his nerve to edge a 28-point tactical victory and reach the final.

However, Wilson was simply outclassed by the experienced campaigner. Ding shot into a 6-1 lead and never looked back. Despite a response of 104 from Wilson, Ding kept up his form with seven breaks over 50 to win his first ranking title of the season and 13th of his career.