Marcelo signs contract extension with Real Madrid

Marcelo before Real Madrid's Champions League clash with APOEL. Source | Getty Images.

Marcelo has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid that will keep the full-back at the club until 2022, it was announced on Wednesday.

Marcelo has committed his future to the European champions after 10-years at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Brazilian’s previous deal, signed in 2015, was set to expire in 2020.

"I'm very happy to renew my contract. I hope these will be five happy years with lots of trophies," he told the club's official website.

Five more years

Marcelo has been a popular figure since the Brazil international arrived in Madrid during January 2007.

The 29-year-old has helped Los Blancos lift 17 major honours in the last decade including three Champions League titles. Marcelo even netted against rivals Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final of Europe’s elite competition.

Marcelo is still an important figure in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI with the defender playing every minute of the season before a sending off at home to Levante on Saturday.

The former Fluminense man has been suspended for two domestic games, which includes a trip to Real Sociedad and a home meeting with Real Betis, by the RFEF for kicking out at Jefferson Lerma in the second half.

The punishment also includes a €700 fine for the club and €600 for the player. Marcelo did, however, play against Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday evening.

Marcelo hugging the touchline against APOEL midweek. Source | Getty Images.

Marcelo has retained his place in the starting line-up in spite of the signing of left-back Theo Hernandez this summer.

Overall, Marcelo has made 406 appearances for Real Madrid and has scored 28 goals. His pace and desire to get forward has been a key feature in the club’s style of play since he arrived.

Much love for Madrid:

During his press conference on Thursday afternoon, Marcelo spoke of his love for the Madrid shirt and what the future will bring.

"I want to be here for many years to come." Said the Brazilian.

"You never know what will happen, but I'm really happy at Real Madrid, I want to give my absolute all to help the club over the next five years and hope that it will not be the end. It is difficult to talk about the future.

“I am proud of what I do in every training session and match. I am a Real Madrid player, and when I lose I suffer just like the fans. I have the unique opportunity to be a fan and play for the team as well".

More to follow

Isco's new deal, which will also keep him at the club until 2022, was announced shortly after.

Fellow defender and Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is expected to follow Marcelo in extending his stay with the Spanish giants.