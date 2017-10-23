Köln cut ties with Jörg Schmadtke

Photo: Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images.

After their horrific start to the season, 1. FC Köln have made decisive action by parting company with Sporting Director Jörg Schmadtke.

Leaving the club after four years by mutual consent, it is Schmadtke, rather than Coach Peter Stöger, who has suffered the consequence following the side’s failure to win any of its opening nine Bundesliga matches.

Schmadtke pays the price for disastrous start

Schmadtke, who arrived at the club in the same summer as Stöger in 2013 after achieving success with Alemannia Aachen and Hannover 96, was pivotal in helping the club back to the Bundesliga after a two-year spell out, with a steady season-on-season improvement leading to a fifth-place finish last season, earning the Billy Goats a place in European football for the first time in 25 years.

His time at the club was one of stability, much need after several chaotic years, however his departure now is a sign that the club hierarchy feel that Schmadtke’s transfer business during the summer is a primary reason for the club struggles.

They have been a shadow of the team they were last season without Anthony Modeste, who left on loan to join Tianjin Quanjian in a deal that, when it becomes permanent, could earn the Billy Goats around €35 million.

Although Jhon Córdoba had already been signed for a club record fee, he scored just twice, and not at all in the league, and is currently out of action with a hamstring injury. Their only other purchase were defenders, with the young trio of Jannes Horn, Jorge Meré and João Queirós failing to make an impact so far.

The side have gone on to lose seven of their first nine Bundesliga, with points only gained from two draws against Hannover 96 and Werder Bremen, whilst they have also lost all three of their UEFA Europa League matches.

Billy Goats “grateful” for his efforts

Some clubs may have decided to cut ties with Stöger, however Köln’s board may have shown their faith in him by instead agreeing a mutual parting with Schmadtke, although there has already been speculation amongst fans whether Schmadtke was an obstacle towards a change of coach as well.

A club statement said that they and Schmadtke “have come to differing opinions regarding the future sporting orientation of the club,” and for that reason his contract, which was supposed to run until 2023, had been dissolved “by mutual agreement with immediate effect.”

President Werner Spinner said that Schmadtke “did some very good work” for the club in getting them back into the Bundesliga and earning European football. “We are very grateful to him for this,” he added.

Schmadtke meanwhile explained that “with this move I want to open the road for a fresh impulse.” He also thanked the club and wished them “all the best and much success.”

Quotes via 1. FC Köln.