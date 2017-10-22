VfL Wolfsburg 1-1 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Uduokhai saves Wolves in stoppage time

Ohis Felix Uduokhai scored a stoppage time equaliser to earn VfL Wolfsburg a share of the points against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

After Maximilian Arnold had a penalty saved by Oliver Baumann in the first half, Kerem Demirbay made no mistake from the same spot to score what looked like being the winner.

However 20-year-old Uduokhai headed in a last gasp corner to earn Wolfsburg a draw, their fifth in succession, although the point was still enough to put Hoffenheim back into the Bundesliga top four on goal difference.

Arnold misses penalty and Origi hits the post

Wolfsburg, with just one win on the board so far, had Gian-Luca Itter, Daniel Didavi and Nany Landry Dimata come in for Yannick Gerhardt, Joshua Gullavogui and Yunus Mali after their draw with Bayer Leverkusen last Sunday. After their first-ever European win in midweek, Julian Nagelsmann gave Florian Grillitsch a first Bundesliga start for the club, with Steven Zuber and Andrej Kramaric also in. Dennis Geiger, Nadiem Amiri and Nico Schulz dropped out.

The Wolves had a superb chance to take the lead early on, after a debatable penalty award from Felix Zwayer. He adjudged a tussle from Stefan Posch, playing just his fourth Hoffenheim game, and Divock Origi to be a foul by the young Hoffenheim defender, confirming his decision after a look at the video replay. However Arnold saw his spot kick kept out by Baumann, who was moving away from it but still made the save with his foot, probably more luck than judgement.

Koen Casteels had already kept out a chance for Grillitsch at the other end, but neither side created many chances in an open first half. Hoffenheim had a front three of Mark Uth, Sandro Wagner and Kramaric but, as has often been the case this season, they looked a little weary after their European exploits. Wolfsburg were edging it, with their best chances coming just before the break.

Didavi had a precise free-kick kept out by Baumann, who was lucky his parry didn’t fall to a Wolfsburg player. Hoffenheim didn’t clear though, and Origi received the ball on the right and, coming into the box, hit a powerful shot into the post. Didavi’s rebound effort was saved by Baumann, but he was offside anyway.

Uduokhai saves Wolfsburg after Demirbay penalty

Hoffenheim began to improve in the second half, with Demirbay becoming more influential. He would find Kramaric early on, but the Croatian struck wide across goal, with Wagner unable to get to it to divert in.

The introduction of Malli by Martin Schmidt would almost pay off for the hosts though. A minute after coming on he nearly scored, with his shot from the centre sent wide by Baumann. Uduokhai came close after the following corner was initially cleared, but he struck over.

Uduokhai’s centre-back partner Marcel Tisserand was to blame though as Hoffenheim had a chance to go ahead. His needless kick out at Benjmain Hübner in the box saw Zwayer point at the spot for the second time in the game. Demirbay didn’t give Casteels the chance to save it – the Belgian went the wrong way, and Demirbay fired it into the roof of the net.

Wolfsburg had already brought on the fit-again Mario Gómez and they now went in search of an equaliser. It didn’t look like it would come, until the first minute of stoppage time, when the young Uduokhai rose highest to meet Didavi’s corner, and with his first Wolfsburg goal they snatched a point.