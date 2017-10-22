Bundesliga Round-Up: Bayern level with Dortmund after Hamburg victory

Roman Bürki frustrated during Dortmund's draw. | Photo: Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images.

Bayern Munich have drawn level with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga after Saturday’s matches.

Bayern beat Hamburger SV 1-0 in the evening game, after Dortmund squandered a 2-0 lead to draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig are just a point behind them after winning against VfB Stuttgart, whilst Bayer Leverkusen produced a stunning 5-1 away win against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bayern capitalise on another Dortmund slip up

After losing to Leipzig and being held in the UEFA Champions League in midweek by APOEL, Dortmund’s frustrations continued as they saw their lead wither away in Frankfurt.

They looked in a comfortable position once Maximilian Philipp added to Nuri Sahin’s opener, having being given plenty to think about by Frankfurt. However Sebastian Haller pulled one back from the spot after Roman Bürki jumped into Ante Rebic, before Marius Wolf equalised four minutes later.

Bayern took full advantage in their late kick-off, although they were unconvincing against Hamburg. The hosts put in a stubborn defence performance, but the cause was hindered when Gideon Jung was shown a slightly harsh red card for a tackle on Kingsley Coman.

The champions brought on the rested Thomas Müller at the break, and he helped to create the winner for Corentin Tolisso, teeing him up after the superb Coman’s cross was poorly dealt with by the Hamburg defence, but was taken off again a few minutes later due to injury.

Leverkusen stun Gladbach with second half blitz

A single goal from Marcel Sabitzer gave Leipzig a 1-0 victory over Stuttgart as they also closed in the top. Sabitzer scored midway through the first half, firing over Ron-Robert Zieler into the roof of the net. Takuma Asano hit the post for Stuttgart, the closest they came to forcing an equaliser.

The most impressive performance of the day came from the hitherto underwhelming Leverkusen, winless away from home before this weekend. In fact, the first half went in favour of Gladbach, who took the lead early on through Fabian Johnson. But the introduction of Julian Brandt at half-time played its part in what was to follow.

Sven Bender quickly brought der Werkself level in scrappy fashion, before Leon Bailey put them ahead and Brandt added a third goal through the legs of Yann Sommer. Kevin Volland made it four shortly afterwards, after a Nico Elvedi mistake, before super-sub Joel Pohjanpalo scored the fifth just two minutes after coming from the bench.

The other game on Saturday saw Hannover 96 return to winning ways against FC Augsburg. Michael Gregoritsch had put Augsburg ahead after a deflection caught out Philipp Tschauner, but two goals in the last 15 minutes from substitute Niclas Füllkrug, his first Bundesliga goals for Hannover, gave his side the three points to take back up north.