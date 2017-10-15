Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 VfL Wolfsburg: Valiant Wolves show strong fight to earn point against Die Werkself

Jakub Blaszczykowski's second half equaliser earned VfL Wolfsburg a point against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena on Sunday afternoon in the Bundesliga.

In a game between two teams who have massively underachieved this season, Lars Bender opened the scoring for the hosts' before the half hour mark, before Divock Origi equalised for the Wolves just before half-time.

Lucas Alario then restored the hosts' lead just after the hour mark but once again they couldn't hold on for the three points as Blaszczykowski earned the Wolves a point.

The result does very little for either side but the main thing for both managers is the fact that they saw their players fighting to try and get out of the predicament that they are currently in.

Lars Bender gave the hosts a deserved lead

The game took a while to get going but when it did, the home side started to create chance after chance until they finally got the opening goal just before the half-hour mark.

Bender it was who gave the home side the lead after the visitors failed to clear the ball in the box from a corner kick and Panagiotis Retsos played the ball to Bender, who fired the ball home with a great left footed shot.

The goal came after a period of pressure from the home side which saw Paul Verhaegh clear a Jonathan Tah header off the line before Koen Casteels denied Leon Bailey and Kevin Volland in quick succession.

After the goal, Bender had a massive chance to make it two but somehow he put his volley over the bar from a corner kick when it was easier to score.

Origi levelled proceedings on the stroke of half-time

This chance seemed to waken the visitors up as then Bernd Leno made big saves to deny Maximillion Arnold and Josuha Guilavogui from getting an equaliser but it only denied the visitors for a few minutes.

A minute before half-time, Origi, on loan from Liverpool, rose high from a fantastic cross from Verhaegh to head the ball into the top corner of the net given Leno no chance in goal.

Therefore at the break, the visitors, who should have been well out the game, found themselves on level terms and in with a real chance of doing even more in the second half, while the hosts will feel if they create the amount of chances they did in the first half then they will go on to score more in the second half.

Alario put the hosts back in front just after the hour mark

As was the case in the first half, the second half started slowly until just after the hour mark when Alario put the hosts back in front after a free flowing move which ended with Wendell finding the striker in the box to slot the ball into the back of the net.

It was very nearly 3-1 minutes later when a great pass from Julian Brandt found Volland in on goal but he saw his left-footed shot well saved by Casteels.

That turned out to be a very important save as minutes later, the visitors went down the other end and got a second equaliser in the game.

Blaszczykowski levelled things up for the Wolves for a second time

Blaszczykowski was the man this time to score after Daniel Didavi, on as a second half substitute, played the ball to the Polish winger first time and in turn he placed the ball calmly past Leno into the back of the net.

Osimhen missed a huge chance before the end to give the Wolves all three points

After the equaliser, both sides played it as a game of chess as they tried to get a winner with the best chance falling the way of the visitors late on when Victor Osimhen, on as a second half substitute, was given the ball by Yunus Malli, and after taking the ball past a couple of defenders, he dragged his shot just wide when he should really have been scoring.

That was the final chance of the game as it ended with both sides having to settle for a point which won't do either much favours giving how much they have been struggling in the league this season to date.