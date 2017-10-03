Franck Ribery set for another lengthy injury lay-off as Bayern struggles go on

Ribery in action for Bayern (photo: Getty Images / Boris Streubel)

Bayern Munich's struggles continue to go on as it was revealed that winger Franck Ribery is set for a lengthy period in the treatment room through injury.

Stretchered off in the Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin on Saturday, scans after the game showed that the Frenchman has suffered a cruciate ligament tear in the left knee.

Lay-off time for the injury tends to vary but it's thought that we won't see Ribery in action for the foreseeable future as he has a splint put into his knee rather than undertake surgery.

The injury came just minutes after Hertha had bagged a double salvo against the Bundesliga champions, coming from 2-0 down to level it at 2-2 in the space of five minutes. That's how the game ended, leaving Bayern winless in three.

No manager to oversee Ribery recovery

The Bavarian's remain without a manager after the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti in the aftermath of last week's thrashing at the hands of PSG.

Many names have been tipped to take charge at the Allianz Arena, with lots of suggestions surrounding a temporary manager being placed in charge until the end of the season, to allow Bayern to get a preferred man in the summer.

That preferred man seems to be 30-year-old Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann, who would prefer not to leave his current club in the middle of the season.

It seems that Nagelsmann is the preferred choice to ex Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel, who is currently unemployed.

Louis van Gaal has been touted as a potential man to take over until the end of the season, when Nagelsmann could come in. Van Gaal has been out of employment since leaving Manchester United at the end of the 2015-16 season and knows Bayern well, having managed the giants from 2009 to 2011.