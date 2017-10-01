Hertha BSC 2-2 Bayern Munich: Two goals in five second half minutes earns the Old Lady a point

Bayern Munich let a two goal lead slip for the second consecutive week in the Bundesliga as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Hertha BSC at the Olympiastadion on Sunday afternoon.

In the first game after Carlo Ancelotti's sacking, Bayern got off to a great start when Mats Hummels headed home the opener in the 10th minute of the game.

Robert Lewandowski then added a second goal for the visitors four minutes into the second half, before goals from Ondrej Duda and Solomon Kalou levelled proceedings for the hosts.

Neither side could go on and find a winner in the game which meant that Bayern sit in third five points off the top, while the hosts stay in tenth after matchday seven was completed.

Hummels headed Bayern into an early lead

The game started with the visitors' on the front foot and they should have taken the lead with their first chance when Hummels found himself in space in the box from a corner but he put his header wide of the goal.

It didn't matter though as only a couple of minutes later, Hummels did opening the scoring for Bayern after the hosts' cleared a corner the ball then fell to Jerome Boateng, who floated the ball back into the box to Hummels, who guided his header into the bottom corner of the net.

The VAR system overturned a penalty decision for the hosts

Therefore, it was essential that the hosts' tried to get a quick response and they thought they were going to be able to when referee Harm Osmars awarded them a penalty when it seemed Javi Martinez fouled Vladmir Darida in the box.

But after using the VAR system, Osmars reversed his decision after looking it over on a TV screen, which didn't go down very well with the home players and fans.

The hosts had another good chance to get back on level terms soon after when Darida was given the ball by Kalou before seeing his goalbound shot well-saved by Sven Ulreich.

Lewandowski missed a glorious chance to double the visitors' lead just before half-time

At the other end, Lewandowski, who had been quiet in the game, finally got an opening at goal just before half-time, when Frank Ribery gave him the ball into the box but when it looked like he was going to score, he dragged his shot wide.

Therefore, at the break, the visitors were in front but the home side showed some promising signs that they could get back into the game and they would have been hopeful of doing so in the second half.

Lewandowski made no mistake second time round as he doubled Bayern's lead shortly after half-time

The problem for the hosts' though was that the visitors doubled their lead four minutes after half-time through Lewandowksi.

The goal was created by Corentin Tolliso, who played a long ball forward which Lewandowski latched onto to place the ball into the back of the net after holding off the challenge of Niklas Stark.

Two goals in five minutes got the hosts' back on level terms

The hosts', therefore, needed to respond very quickly and they did just that when Duda got a goal back two minutes after Bayern had doubled their lead.

The goal was created by Genki Haraguchi, who collected the ball before going on a mazy run into the Bayern penalty box before crossing the ball to Duda to tap the ball into an empty net.

It got even better for home side as they got back on level terms five minutes later when Kalou scored following a flick on from Karim Rekik from Marvin Plattenhardt's free-kick.

Both sides were unable to find a winner before the end of the game

After the frantic start to the second half though the game slowed down alot as the visitors had plenty of possession with the only real chance of a winner falling too Lewandowski but he put his shot from inside the box just wide of the goal.

Therefore, when the final whistle went both sides had to settle for a draw but the visitors will rue the fact how they threw away a two goal lead in such quick time which meant they drew for a second successive game in the Bundesliga.