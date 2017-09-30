Bundesliga Round-Up: Borussia Dortmund move five points clear

Shinji Kagawa celebrates his breathtaking goal. | Photo: Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images.

Borussia Dortmund bounced back from their defeat in midweek with a 2-1 win at FC Augsburg to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to five points.

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt also picked up three points after stoppage time winners, whilst the other two matches on Saturday finished as draws.

Kagawa stunner seals sixth win in seven

Beaten by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, Dortmund responded with another league victory at Augsburg, but were made to work hard for their sixth win of the Bundesliga campaign.

Andriy Yarmolenko’s back-heel, deflected off the arm of Alfred Finnbogason, put them in front early although Augsburg responded immediately through Caiuby. Shinji Kagawa restored their lead though with a truly special goal, dinking the ball over goalkeeper Marwin Hitz. It also made him the highest Japanese scorer in Bundesliga history.

Throughout the rest of the match though, Augsburg had plenty of chances to level the match. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was then given the opportunity to settle it from the spot, after the referee pulled play back from the other end of the pitch to rule via VAR against Ja-Cheol Koo for a shirt pull. The Dortmund striker's chipped penalty went all wrong and was saved by Hitz.

Dortmund are now five points clear of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and, more significantly, six ahead of managerless Bayern Munich, although both teams will play on Sunday.

Hazard and Haller score late winners

In a game delayed by ten minutes after the away side got stuck in traffic, hosts Gladbach ended Hannover 96’s unbeaten run and moved themselves up to sixth in the table, a welcome boost after last week’s hammering at Dortmund.

All the goals came in the second half, as Matthias Ginter headed struck in from Mickaël Cuisance’s free-kick to put them in front, only for Martin Harnik to head in the equaliser, before missing a late sitter. In stoppage time, Vincenzo Grifo won the Foals a penalty, with VAR, which Thorgan Hazard converted.

Frankfurt finished with ten men but beat VfB Stuttgart 2-1 with another late goal. Ante Rebic opened the scoring after a Holger Badstuber mistake, before Simon Terodde equalised for die Roten seconds after coming off the bench.

Stuttgart were then given a penalty after Simon Falette pushed Terodde, although after VAR it was changed to a free-kick, but the red shown to Falette stood. A draw looked the most likely result before Sébastien Haller scored the winner in stoppage time with a sublime overhead kick, his second goal for the club.

Muto denies former manager Schmidt all three points

New VfL Wolfsburg coach Martin Schmidt was reunited with old club 1. FSV Mainz 05, as was Yunus Malli, but they couldn’t take all three points from their former employers. Joshua Guilavogui had put Wolfsburg ahead after heading in Daniel Didavi’s corner, only for Yoshinori Muto to equalise with a header into the top corner.

The Wolves finished with ten men after Paul-Georges Ntep saw two late yellow cards. The first, a foul on Karim Onisiwo, was given as a penalty, but like in the Frankfurt game, video evidence saw it end up as only a free-kick.

In the late game, neither Hamburger SV nor Werder Bremen could find a much-needed win as the shared in a competitive but fruitless goalless Nordderby. A substitution proved the most significant moment of the match, as Jann-Fiete Arp replaced Bobby Wood for Hamburg late on, becoming the first player born in the 21st century to play in the Bundesliga.