Carlo Ancelotti leaves Bayern Munich after disappointing start to the season

Above: Carlo Ancelotti during the 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: Getty Images/Jean Catuffe

Carlo Ancelotti has ended his two-year tenure with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, after the German side suffered their worst defeat in the Champions League group stages in 21 years with the 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Something sweet began to turn sour

After three years under the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola Bayern looked in better shape than ever with the coach having redefined the club inside and out, when it was announced that Guardiola would be leaving for Manchester City there was some comfort that they would be left in the more than capable hands of Ancelotti.

The Italian is one of the most coveted managers in the modern era with AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid, and he had a good start to life in Bavaria guiding Bayern to their fifth consecutive league title but cracks began to show with their early exits from the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.

It has been a slow start to the new campaign with the club currently sitting in third, their humiliating defeat in the Parc des Princes proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the coach's tenure in Munich.

The Bayern board met on Thursday afternoon to speak about the general performance of the team thus far and also the future of the 58-year-old, Ancelotti's assistant Willy Sagnol will take over on a temporary basis but it is believed that former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann are been touted as possible replacements.

Embed from Getty Images

Changes need to be made

It has come as a shock to many to see the condition that Bayern have started the new season in, considering they are current Bundesliga holders and have been for the last five seasons and were only Champions League winners four years ago.

They looked a shadow of themselves on Wednesday night when they took on Ancelotti's former PSG side, with goals from Dani Alves, Edison Cavani and Neymar giving Unai Emery's side the comfortable win and former captain and Bayern legend Philipp Lahm stated that he would "change something" at the club.

"I would definitely change something," he said, when asked by Business Insider. "But that isn't necessarily something to talk about now."