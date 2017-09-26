Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2017

That’s all for now, I will be back ahead of kick-off with the team news. In the meantime, have a read of Jack McGraghan’s preview of the match.

The referee tonight will be Antonio Mateu Lahoz of Spain. He has never taken charge of a PSG game, but he was the man in the middle for Bayern’s 1-0 win against FC Vikotria Plzen of the Czech Republic in November 2013.

Where Ancelotti has more choice, he refused to show his cards at his press conference on Tuesday. Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng will be favourites for the centre-back berths over Niklas Süle and Javi Martínez. Thiago, recovering from a pubic injury, may miss out to Arturo Vidal and Corentin Tolisso in midfield, whilst any three of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribéry, Thomas Müller and James Rodríguez could play behind Robert Lewandowski.

They have also been without left-backs David Alaba and Juan Bernat, with Rafinha covering in that position, however Alaba is returning to full fitness and could be ready in time for Wednesday night’s match.

Bayern’s main absentee at present is goalkeeping heavyweight Manuel Neuer. Sven Ulreich will continue in goal, despite a mistake against Wolfsburg, although Tom Starke has been forced out of retirement for a second time since ‘officially’ calling it quits in May to be added to their Champions League, using an exemption UEFA allow for goalkeepers.

Despite missed the weekend game with a foot injury, Neymar is expected to be fit for this match, as is the case with Ángel Di Maria. Javier Pastore is still a little way off fitness though. Julian Draxler, an international teammate of the German contingent in the Bayern squad, will most likely have to be content with a substitute role, unless Emery decides to play with a 4-2-3-1 formation instead of 4-3-3.

There has been one report suggesting Cavani has been offered a €1 million bonus to cede such duties to the €222 million man. Emery has suggested though that he has settled the matter. "Edinson and Neymar are ready. There will be plenty of penalties and both will benefit from that,” he said on Tuesday. “I have spoken with both of them. I have told them how things will work from here.”

There are a few seeds of discontent being laid too though. Having swept all that was put in front of them beforehand, they were held to a goalless draw by Montpellier HSC at the weekend, albeit without that symbol of the club’s growing status, Neymar. His bickering with Edinson Cavani over penalty-taking duties have also dominated the topics of conversation of late.

In the grander scheme of things, the result won’t have such ramifications for PSG. A win would help to reaffirm their arrival at the top table of European football, although a defeat might awaken any whispers of doubt about Unai Emery’s ability to take this club that has spent so lavishly this summer all the way to the European title.

In that context, this is a huge game for a Bayern. A win could help to silent some of the doubters – at least until the weekend trip to Hertha BSC. A draw will be seen as just about par, but a defeat could be a calling for the vultures, the signal for the bickering and posturing by club grandees and former players, that are typical of any Bayern ‘slip-up’, to be turned up to full volume.

There is a feeling that Carlo Ancelotti – three-time Champions League winner and formerly boss at PSG – is struggling to live up to the high expectations set during the reign of his processor Pep Guardiola, with performances, including in that game against Anderlecht, being uninspiring. The failure to progress beyond the quarter-finals in this competition is seen as a big black mark on his record, and if things don’t improve many expect he will be gone by the summer.

Indeed ‘toil’ is a good word to use to describe Bayern’s season as a whole, which hasn’t been the procession that we’ve become used to over recent seasons. They have already dropped five points in the Bundesliga this season – losing to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and drawing on Friday against VfL Wolfsburg – and are languishing in in third place.

It would be a major shock if either of these sides fails to qualify from this group, and they both started in reasonable enough fashion. PSG thumped Celtic 5-0 in Glasgow, although Bayern toiled against the ten men of RSC Anderlecht before eventually winning 3-0.

A lot has changed since then. PSG have been bought out by rich Qatari owners and have smashed the world transfer fee. Bayern have won two European Cups in that time, moved to the Allianz Arena, and one of the scorers in that last meeting with PSG, Hasan Salihamidžić, is now their sporting director.

This will be the first competitive meeting between these two sides in the 2000-01 season, when they also met in the group stages. The home side won on both of those occasions, with PSG winning 1-0 at the Parc des Princes and Bayern coming out 2-0 winners in Munich’s Olympiastadion, their home at the time.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of a titanic clash in the UEFA Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. This could easily be a final one day, yet for now we must settle for these two teams colliding in Group B.