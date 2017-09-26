Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid: Ronaldo's class shines through to give Los Blancos' second win in Group H

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved to be the difference for Real Madrid on his 400th appearance for Los Blancos as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund.

Going into this much-anticpated game, Dortmund needed to respond after falling to defeat in their opening match of Group H but things didn't start well as Gareth Bale gave Madrid an early lead in the game.

Ronaldo then took centre stage in the game as he scored a goal either side of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting a goal back for the hosts.

Therefore after two games in Group H, Madrid are on top after taking six points from two games, while Dortmund sit in a bad position after having no points from two games.

Zidane's men let Dortmund off the hook early on

The visitors made a bright start to the game and they really should have been in front very early on given the big chances they created after breaking through the Dortmund press.

Dani Carvajal really should have scored from Madrid's first attack when he was played through on goal by a great pass but his tame shot on goal was saved by Roman Bürki.

Moments later, Ronaldo was played through on goal but he decided to play the ball across the goal for Bale to score, but that allowed the Dortmund defence to get back and prevent a certain goal.

Bale finally gave Los Blancos the lead they deseved

It only delayed the inevitable though as the visitors did open the scoring through a fantastic strike from Bale in the 18th minute of the game.

The goal came from a great cross from Carvajal which Bale hit on the volley first time which flew into the top corner of the net with Bürki helpless in goal.

Bale nearly made in two a couple of minutes late when a good through ball from Luka Modric found the winger in on goal but this time Bürki made a good save.

Dortmund struggled to create much during the first half

Dortmund really struggled to create many chances throughout the first half but the one that they did they should have scored from. Maximillian Phillipp was the man denied from a tight angle by Keylor Navas, who did well to get the ball away from danger,

Apart from that chance though it was all Madrid and if things didn't change in the second half then the visitors were going to run out comfortable winners in the game.

Bosz's men made a much better start to the second half but Ronaldo added a second goal for the visitors

The hosts made a much better start to the second half and they really should have got an equaliser when a brilliant cross into the box from Mario Götze found Andriy Yarmolenko but instead of going for goal, he tried to give the ball to Aubameyang but that allowed Raphaël Varane to clear the ball away from under his own crossbar.

That miss was punished a few minutes late when Madrid on the counter attack, got a second goal when Ronaldo scored from a great cross from Bale to give Zinedine Zidane's men a two-goal cushion.

Aubameyang netted to give Dortmund hope of getting back into the game

It meant that Dortmund needed to respond quick to get back into the game and that is exactly what they did as a cross from Gonzalo Castro was volleyed into the net by Aubameyang to give the hosts' real hope of getting back into the game.

Aubameyang almost levelled things up a few minutes later when a pass from Götze was found the striker but his shot just went wide of the goal with Navas struggling to get to the ball.

Ronaldo's second goal sealed all three points for Los Blancos'

After that chance though the hosts' found it difficult to create many more chances and that allowed the visitors to take control of the game and through Ronaldo, they restored their two-goal lead.

The goal was all about Ronaldo as he received the ball from Modric outside the box before ran into the box and smashed the ball home to seal all three points for Zidane's men in a crucial game for both sides.