Bayern Munich 4-0 1.FSV Mainz 05: Lewandowski brace silences Bayern critics against Mainz

FC Bayern Munich answered their criticism and cleared the air on any controversy behind the scenes, as they thrashed 1.FSV Mainz 05 with a 4-0 scoreline that easily could've been a lot more if the Bavarians had taken their simple chances.

The goals came from Thomas Müller, Arjen Robben, and Robert Lewandowski as Carlo Ancelotti's men were in control from minute one against Sandro Schwarz's side that just weren't good enough during the course of the game.

The result puts Bayern temporarily in second place for now, however, their other Bundesliga rivals are still yet to play and positive results for them could see Bayern slip down the standings again.

First-half full of shocking misses for Bayern

The first half of the game was excellent in terms of football from Ancelotti's side, however, they will regret the many chances they had to score the easy goals to put the game out of Mainz's reach.

Bayern had to wait not too long to take the lead as it was 1-0 after just 12 minute, Müller's powerful effort deflected into the back of the net through Robben, the German got the credit for the goal.

Manuel Neuer wasn't standing doing nothing for 90 minutes.He made a brilliant save to keep out Robin Quaison in a one on one situation, where Mainz had their best chance to equalize. It was a great ball to the forward, however, the finish could've been much better.

If there was one spotless player in the Mainz camp it was Rene Adler. He made two magnificent saves to prevent Bayern from doubling the lead after attempts from Robben and Arturo Vidal were both foiled by the veteran German keeper. Both players had the chance to score from less than ten yards out however, Adler kept them out and kept his side in the game.

Frenchman Kingsley Coman was struggling to find his shooting boots in the game and he had a luckless game as well. Coman's shot was a shocking miss, the Frenchman makes what could be the biggest miss of the season, his shot hit the upper post and came out, to the relief of Adler in goal.

Yet another chance missed by Bayern, Lewandowski unable to finish after Muller goes down in the Mainz box, it's chance after chance missed for the Bavarian's so far.

Robben makes no mistake with second chance

Robben made no mistake with his second chance and made it 2-0 after a brilliant break down the right for him. He doesn't square the ball and takes the shot himself and puts it above Adler and into the back of the net.

Mainz had a half chance just moments later when Pablo De Blasis was picked out by Giulio Donati on the other flank and the Argentine tried to find the top corner with a curler but the shot never tested Neuer.

The rest of the half was a case of controlling the game for Ancelotti's men who led comfortably going into the second half, with Coman and Robben leading the charge for the Bavarians so far.

Embed from Getty Images

Efficient Bayern re-emerge in 2nd Half

Danny Latza was brought on in place of De Blasis, for Mainz. The first chance of the 2nd half fell to Vidal from a Kimmich set piece, the Chilean headed the ball over the net.

Mainz had a counter led by Daniel Brosinski, but it was neutralized by a hard tackle from Vidal.

Lewandowski marked his 100th Bayern with a goal, his 84th for the club to make it 3-0. A great pass from Joshua Kimmich released Müller down the right, who put a low cross into the path of Lewandowski, who didn't make a mistake this time.

A few minutes later, Lewandowski was denied his second goal by a fantastic block from Brosinski, Bayern were looking to score more and more, confidence was high for Ancelotti's side.

Robben and Coman were a menace down the flanks throughout the game and they combined yet again in the second half. the Frenchman's run into the box was picked out well by the Dutchman, however, his pullback was blocked away by the Mainz defender for a corner.

Jerome Boateng's return to Bundesliga action was spoiled by a yellow card after he tried to stop Quaison on the break. Just moments ago, Abdou Diallo was booked for a challenge on Robben.

Lewandowski makes it 4-0 late on

After 60 minutes, Bayern had been oozing control on the ball and looked in no hurry to dispose of their opposition. The Bavarian giants were picking their moments to attack the Mainz box.

As a cautionary move, Niklas Süle replaced Boateng, and Franck Ribéry substituted his good friend Arjen.

Mainz weren't finished yet. Fabian Frei tested Neuer with an excellent long-range attempt, that was saved by the German. A fewmoments later Ribery shows that he's still got it, he goes close to scoring against Adler. The right wing once again a source of joy for Bayern after Coman crosses the ball into the box but Lewandowski doesn't' reach the ball.

Adler makes yet another brilliant save to deny Vidal's powerful header at goal, it's been a great showing from the German keeper so far in the game.

Sebastian Rudy comes on for Vidal and looks like he will control the game for Bayern for the rest of the match. Franck Ribery went close to scoring again, after cutting inside onto his right foot, his powerful curling shot got blocked by Adler.

Yoshinori Muto came off the bench late on, Mainz coach Schwarz sacrificed Diallo for the attacking change. However, it was too late when Lewandowski mad it 4-0 with a well-placed header to add to Mainz's misery in the game.

Bayern finished the game with three points and four goals to end any doubts over the situation behind the scenes. Mainz offered little to threaten the Bavarians and they could've been losing by a far greater margin had Bayern taken their chances.