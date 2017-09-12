Harry Kane double as Tottenham beat Dortmund at Wembley

I will leave it there for tonight. An exciting night of football at Wembley and across Europe. Good night.

Champions League Full Time Scores

Group E: NK Maribor 1-1 Spartak Moscow; Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla

Group F: Feyenoord 0-4 Manchester City; Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 SC Napoli

Group G: RB Leipzig 1-1 AS Monaco; FC Porto 1-3 Beşiktaş JK

Group H: Real Madrid 3-0 APOEL; Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid won 3-0 against APOEL in the end, meaning they top the group on goal difference, ahead of Spurs. Tottenham travel to Cyprus in two weeks' time whilst Dortmund host the European champions.

Dortmund ultimately were off the pace here, and for Tottenham this could be a vital result not just for their Champions League future, but it could also help shake off the 'Wembley curse'.

The lead flattered Spurs a little in the first half, but they deserve the three points after a dominant second half display, even if Dortmund should have equalised when Aubameyang's goal was disallowed.

FULL TIME. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3-1 BORUSSIA DORTMUND.

90+4: Sissoko takes advantage of Dortmund's high line, out forward all on his own but shoots wide when the time comes.

90+2: His arms seems to swing into Götze as he loses his footing slightly. It seems the referee thought it was an elbow, but just his arm. In fact, it turns out it was a second yellow, which is a little fairer. Too late to make a difference, mind.

RED CARD. Vertonghen sent off...

Four minutes added on.

90: Castro penalised for a foul on Dembélé, then gets booked for dissent.

88: Toljan goes into the book.

87: One scorer in Son has already gone and now Kane is now lapping up the appreciation of the home crowd as he makes way for Llorente.

86: Sahin effort well wide for Dortmund. They've got little left to give now.

85: Next off the bench will be Fernando Llorente for a Tottenham debut. He's waiting now to come on.

83: Finally a first change of the night for Tottenham, as Pochettino looks to eat up some of the remaining minutes. Son goes off to a big reception, Sissoko the man coming on.

82: Pulisic crosses in but can't find Aubameyang.

80: Kane almost gets a shot past Zagadou, he directs it just wide though. Possibly a touch from the Dortmund defender but a goal kick given. The Italian officials haven't come out of this second half too well.

80: Interesting change by Dortmund, Zagadou replaces Toprak. Defender for a defender. Attacking options Alexander Isak and Philipp will see the game out on the bench.

76: Aurier then overhits a cross from the right.

76: Another good chance for Tottenham. Kane out on the right again, lays it back to Eriksen, but he puts it over, possibly with a deflection off Toljan, although a goal kick is given.

Joaquín Correa has equalised for Sevilla against Liverpool, 2-2 there now.

75: Aurier puts the ball out for a Dortmund corner. Pulisic plays it short, one-two with Götze, but eventually cross headed clear by Kane.

73: Tottenham thriving in the wide open spaces of Wembley now. Kane advances on the right, but Toprak intercepts his cross, which is aimed at Son. One senses a fourth could come soon.

72: Eriksen whips the ball into the Dortmund box after a corner is initally cleared. Alderweireld header off target. Castro meanwhile is introduced at the expense of Dahoud, meaning Dortmund to the midfield three they played at the weekend.

70: Dortmund close. Götze with a corner, headed on, and Aubameyang strikes, saved by Lloris. Tottenham go down the other end, Son with a chance, but Toljan blocks.

70: Kane almost with an opportunity, but little comes of it.

67: Eriksen with a nice ball towards Son but Bürki boots it clear. They rebuild via Lloris, go back forward, and Davies forces the Swiss keeper into parrying his effort wide.

66: Vertonghen straying down the left for Tottenham, Sokratis tackles well to stop him in his tracks. Kagawa making way for Götze.

66: Götze getting ready to come on at Wembley, having missed the 2013 final here.

Goal-machine Sergio Ramos has Real 3-0 up now against APOEL. 4-0 to Manchester City in the Netherlands.

64: Dortmund looking for a way back into the game. They get a corner, which Yarmolenko takes, but again they can't create anything from it.

60: Son and Aurier combine on the right, but Piszczek heads away. Spurs regain possession, with eventually Eriksen finding Kane, who nutmegs Piszczek with his shot, leaving Bürki beaten. No justice at all for Dortmund after that disallowed goal.

GOAL TOTTENHAM. KANE AGAIN. 3-1.

59: That leads to a free-kick from a little way out. Aubameyang goes for goal, but well over.

58: Vertonghen fouls Yarmolenko as he looks to break forward. A little cynical, and it earns him a yellow card.

56: GOAL DOR....No. Aubameyang with a superb half-volleyed finish from Dahoud's ball into the box. But he's flagged offside - and it's a massive howler too, he was well onside.

56: Good attack from Dortmund, Piszczek ball blocked by Davies though, and it's out for a corner. Nothing comes of that. Until...

55: Davies flagged offside for Spurs.

In the other game in Group H, Real Madrid get a penalty and Ronaldo coverts, both his and their second of the night. They lead APOEL 2-0.

51: Eriksen finds Kane again, Dortmund defence nowhere to be seen, he passes to Son in the middle, shoots and over! Toprak getting back quick enough to distract him, perhaps.

50: And a big chance at the other end. Kane is in space amongst the defenders as Eriksen passes to him, he shoots over though! On target and Bürki might have had a problem...

49: Yarmolenko passes through towards Aubameyang, but Lloris commits and beats him to the ball, good goalkeeping.

49: Dier runs forward, seeks out Aurier, but his ball into the box is held by Bürki.

47: Toprak down after Sahin accidentally smashes the ball into his face from close range. Ouch!

46: Second half underway. Expect more goals, one way or the other.

Apparently Spurs had 0.1 expected goals in that first half. That doesn't reflect too well on Dortmund or Bürki.

Key stats from that first half: Dortmund have had 67% possession, 385 passes compared to 148 too. Four attempts to Tottenham's two. Both of Spurs' ones resulting in goals. Statistically then, Dortmund the better side, but Tottenham's defending has been top class so far.

UEFA Champions League Half Time Scores

Group E: NK Maribor 0-0 Spartak Moscow; Liverpool 2-1 Sevilla

Group F: Feyenoord 0-3 Manchester City; Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 SC Napoli

Group G: RB Leipzig 1-1 AS Monaco; FC Porto 1-2 Beşiktaş JK

Group H: Real Madrid 1-0 APOEL; Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

What an exhilarating half of football. Tottenham led through Son, Yarmolenko struck back, Kane restored the lead. Dortmund have dominated since then, but apart from a few good moments they've lacked a cutting edge - and still look very shaky at the back.

HALF TIME. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2-1 BORUSSIA DORTMUND.

45: Pulisic with a decisive pass again, Aubameyang overhits the cross. They keep hold of it, and eventually Pulisic thinks he's scored, but offside given - Aubameyang the offedner there.

Liverpool now leading at Anfield through Mohamed Salah. Firmino has just hit the post from the spot though.

42: Oooh, Bürki gets lucky. Rushes out of his goal as Son charges forward and the Korean runs straight past him. Lucky for Dortmund, the flag was already up.

42: Aubameyang caught offside just inside the Spurs half.

41: Kane breaks after the failed corner, but his ball forward has to much power and it's mopped up by Bürki.

40: Pulisic ball into the box, it looks like Davies heads it out and a corner is given. Replays show it came off Yarmolenko last though. Corner headed away by a white shirt.

38: Eriksen, Aurier and Dier on the ball as Tottenham look to create something, but it's then headed away.

36: Another great Dortmund chance!! Sánchez caught in possession by Yarmolenko, Aubameyang charges down the right, but the cross it a little too far out for Pulisic - he gets a foot to it, but goes wide.

36: A first card of the night at Wembley, and it goes to Eric Dier. Studs up on Sokratis.

Leipzig's 1-0 lead didn't last long. Youri Tielemans has equalised for Monaco.

34: Kagawa looks to find Aubameyang in behind. It looks a good pass but too much on it as it runs through to Lloris.

A first European goal for Leipzig! Emil Forsberg in the man to take that honour, a similiar one to the Son and Kane goals here in fact.

City winning 3-0 at Dutch champions Feyenoord now. The gulf these days between the Eredivisie and the 'top' leagues really is sad to see.

30: Great chance, unsurprisingly the young Pulisic creates it with superb pace; he tries to find Aubameyang with the cross, but a superb touch from Jan Vertonghen to get it away from the striker.

29: Officially two-thirds of the possession in Dortmund's favour, over 200 passes too. Yet they are still trailing, Tottenham happy to put everyone behind the ball.

28: Another disappointing Dortmund corner, which can't find it's intended target in Aubameyang.

27: Dortmund controlling possession still, but they just can't find anyway through Tottenham's three/five man defence. Sahin then does play a good ball through into the box, but Ben Davies boots it out ahead of Yarmolenko.

25: Replays of the second goal on BT Sport. A possible foul on Sahin by Kane as he charged forward. "He goes down too easy," according to Owen Hargreaves.

23: Slightly more sedate at Wembley now, on and off the pitch. Dortmund passing it amongst themselves after a Tottenham move breaks down.

Some start in the Champions League tonight. Only the games at Leipzig and Maribor are still goalless. Roberto Firmino has equalised for Liverpool.

19: That's probably changed now. Pulisic cuts in from the left, but his effort is deflected out by Alderweireld. The following corner comes to little.

19: Stats so far: Shots: 2-1. On Target: 2-1. Goals: 2-1.

18: Son almost finds Eriksen going forward, but Toprak gets to the ball first. Dortmund not looking great at the back.

15: Kane wrestled two men off the ball as he repeats Son's path down the left. Good finish in the end too. What a start to this match! 2-1.

GOAL TOTTENHAM! KANE SCORES, ALMOST IDENTICAL TO SON'S!

15: Dortmund dominating possession since the goal.

Real Madrid are leading APOEL in the other game in this group – who else by Cristiano Ronaldo? Elsewhere, Manchester City are beating Feyenoord 2-0, but Liverpool are behind to Sevilla. From a German perspective, RB Leipzig still goalless in their European debut against Monaco.

11: Wham! A cross from Toljan doesn't bring anything, but Dortmund keep it, the Ukrainian on the corner of the box is given the ball by Kagawa, and he strikes it first time with his left foot into the top corner. Ousmane who?

GOAL DORTMUND! YARMOLENKO SCORES ON HIS FULL DEBUT! 1-1.

9: First half chance for the Germans, a cross played into towards Aubameyang in the box but a defender gets to it first. Dortmund still have the ball though as they look to work something up again. It was Piszczek with the cross and Toby Alderweireld with the block.

8: Christian Pulisic gets a touch of the ball, but he's unable to keep hold of it and it rolls back to Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal.

7: Bürki getting criticised on the television for the position he took as Son struck, he did look a little crouched and unable to move enough to stop his shot going in. Plenty of Spurs noise now.

4: That's six goals against Dortmund for three different clubs now. Superb one too. Breaks down the left side after being fond by Kane. He goes it alone as he comes into the box, a tight angle but he beats Bürki. 1-0 to the hosts.

GOAL TOTTENHAM! SON SCORES AGAINST DORTMUND AGAIN.

3: By most accounts Wembley is not full tonight. Dortmund fans making the most noise.

1: Slightly nervy moment for Toprak as he lets the ball slip, but no danger comes of it.

0: We're underway in north west London.

Players out, Champions League anthem rung out, hands shaken. We're almost ready.

Although before that, Roman Bürki has to change his socks...!

It's almost time for kick-off. Both sets of players waiting in the tunnel to come out onto the hallowed Wembley turf.

Speaking at yesterday's press conference, Kane had this to say about his counterpart. “Aubameyang is a fantastic striker. He scores goals, makes good runs," he said. He dismissed comparisons between the two though: "We're different strikers but he's had a fantastic four or five years.”

Most eyes will probably be on both sides' main strikers this evening. Kane came back bouncing from a traditionally-fallow August with two strikes against Everton, whilst Aubameyang, who was close to joining Spurs a few years ago, already has six goals to his name this season.

Although I listed the Spurs order as a 5-4-1 below, it will probably function more like a 3-4-2-1 or something similiar. The diamond formation in the middle of the park though caused Everton plenty of problems on Saturday.

Tottenham subs: Vorm, Voyth, Trippier, Walker-Peters, Winks, Sissoko, Llorente. Dortmund subs: Weidenfeller, Subotic, Castro, Götze, Zagadou, Isak, Philipp.

Despite having been ill, Subotic makes the bench. He is one of the other veterans from the 2013 final here.

Gonzalo Castro, Mario Götze and Maximilian Philipp drop out from the Freiburg game as well as the injured Schmelzer and Bartra. I wonder whether Yarmolenko's greater European experience (24 Champions League games for Dynamo Kiev) helped him get the nod over Philipp.

There are a couple of curve balls from Bosz though. Toljan does in fact start at left-back, with Toprak, Mahmoud Dahoud, Shinji Kagawa and Yarmolenko all in the XI as well.

I make that three changes for Spurs from the Everton game, with no real surprises. Aurier, as teased, does start, with Dembélé and Son also in. Kieran Trippier and Moussa Sissoko drop to the bench with Alli of course suspended.

Borussia Dortmund: (4-3-3) Bürki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Toljan; Dahoud, Sahin, Kagawa; Yarmolenko, Aubameyang, Pulisic.

Tottenham Hotspur: (5-4-1) Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sánchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembélé, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

Welcome back. The starting line-ups for tonight's game should be out any minute. I'll bring them to you once they are. In fact, here they come...

I’ll be back shortly to bring you all the team news from Wembley ahead of this eagerly-anticipated encounter.

Rocchi, as well all of his assistants, are from Italy. Elenito Di Liberatore and Mauro Tonolini are the linesmen, Alberto Tegoni is the fourth official, whilst Luca Banti and Massimiliano Irrati are behind the goals.

Tonight’s referee will be Gianluca Rocchi. He oversaw Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Monaco at Wembley last season, as well as Dortmund’s 1-1 draw against Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal, exactly six years ago today.

Ömer Toprak is line for his first Dortmund start at the back following two lengthy substitute appearances either side of the international break. Dan-Axel Zagadou will resume his role of filling in at left-back for the injured Schmelzer, with new arrival Jeremy Toljan still settling in. Andrey Yarmolenko will be hoping to be involved as well.

Dortmund though will have to do without more players due to injury. Reus, like Lamela, is not in their Champions League squad due to his long-term knee injury, whilst Raphaël Guerreiro, Erik Durm, Julian Weigl, Sebastian Rode and Andre Schürrle all remain absent. Marcel Schmelzer is out for six weeks after sustaining an ankle injury against Freiburg, whilst Marc Bartra also misses the game with a groin problem and Neven Subotic is a doubt with illness.

Pochettino suggested on Tuesday that new signings Davinson Sánchez - who played under Bosz at AFC Ajax last year – and Serge Aurier will be involved, with the former likely to keep his place in defence. Mousa Dembélé is also expected to return to the starting line-up. Heung-Min Son, who scored five times against Dortmund in his time with Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen, could also come in.

Spurs will have to do without Dele Alli as he begins a three-match European suspension following his red card against Gent last season. Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama, Érik Lamela and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou all remain out injured. Lamela, who is not expected to be back playing until November, was omitted from their Champions League squad in any case.

He describes Dortmund as “an aggressive, dynamic team,” and he is expecting “a very tough game.” Bosz feels that “Spurs have a similar philosophy to us,” and he is looking forward to “a good game.”

Both Pochettino and Peter Bosz, who replaced Thomas Tuchel as the man in charge at Dortmund over the summer, emphasised the importance of this match. The Argentinean believes that “taking three points will be key” given the make-up of the group, with the two sides, plus APOEL, “in theory” challenging for second spot behind Real.

The only previous competitive meeting between these two sides came in the Europa League two seasons ago. Dortmund won the first leg 3-0 before sealing their progress with a 2-1 win at White Hart Lane. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored three goals across both legs with Marco Reus scoring twice in the first. Heung-Min Son scored Tottenham’s goal.

Dortmund currently top the Bundesliga, after just three matches, although they were held to an infuriating goalless draw by SC Freiburg, who played much of the game with ten men, at the weekend. That result did mean they have yet to concede a goal in the league this season, following clean sheets in victories against VfL Wolfsburg and Hertha BSC.

For Dortmund, it is a return to the scene of their defeat in the all-German 2013 final against Bayern Munich. Arjen Robben scored the late winner that condemned them to defeat, “a painful memory” according to Nuri Sahin. He is one of five survivors from the match still with the club, although Lukasz Piszczek is the only other likely to be involved this evening.

They have so far been better on the road this campaign though. They started out with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United, and prepared for this match with a 3-0 victory at Everton. Harry Kane scored twice, with a Christian Eriksen goal sandwiched in-between.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is understandably downplaying the so-called ‘curse’. “The last few games we've played at Wembley we've played well and deserved more,” he said. “It's not worrying me too much, nor the players.”

Tottenham’s record in their temporary home is under much scrutiny. Since the beginning of last season, they have won just once at Wembley – against CSKA Moscow – and have lost four times in seven matches. They drew their last ‘home’ match against Burnley just before the international break after losing to Chelsea the week before. The 2008 Carling Cup final against the Blues is the only other time they have won ‘under the arch’ since the new Wembley opened in 2007 – a total of 12 matches.

The game this evening is of course being played at Wembley Stadium, where Tottenham are playing all of their home matches this season, having played just their European games here last year, as work continues on their new ground on the site of the old White Hart Lane.

Dortmund were in the same group as Real last year and even managed to finish ahead of them. They eventually bowed out in the quarter-finals to AS Monaco, although that tie was overshadowed by the bombing of the Dortmund coach hours before the first leg was due to kick-off. After losing the re-arranged match just 24 hours later, it was always going to be an uphill task to turn the tie around, and so it proved.

With holders Real Madrid also in the group, along with underdogs APOEL, it is tough to see both teams progressing to the knockout stages. Tottenham will be hoping for a better performance than last season, where they finished third in their group and lost in the last-32 of the UEFA Europa League against KAA Gent.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live commentary of the first big clash in this year’s UEFA Champions League group of death between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund. I’m James Rees and I will be talking you through tonight’s action.