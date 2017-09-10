FC Schalke 04 3-1 VfB Stuttgart: Quickfire double sees Die Königsblauen continue 100% home record

FC Schalke 04 continued their 100% home record so far this season with a 3-1 win over newly promoted VfB Stuttgart thanks to quickfire goals at the start of both halves.

Die Königsblauen took an early lead via Nabil Bentaleb's penalty before Stuttgart levelled through Chadrac Akolo's first-time finish five minutes before half-time.

Schalke turned the game on its head with a quickfire double after the break with Naldo and substitute Guido Burgstaller scoring within under two minutes of each other to secure all three points and move fifth in the Bundesliga.

Home is where the points are for Schalke

Domenico Tedesco made two changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Hannover 96 as Franco di Santo and Daniel Caliguiri made way for Max Meyer and Benjamin Stambouli, while Thilo Kehrer moved into midfield after starting at the back against Hannover.

Hannes Wolf made one change to the Stuttgart side that won 1-0 against Mainz 05 with goalscorer Holger Badstuber missing out through injury, meaning new signing Andreas Beck replaced the defender as The Swabians lined up as a back three.

Schalke got off to a dream start as they were awarded a penalty just three minutes in via the video assistant referee after Orel Mangala inadvertently kicked Amine Harit just inside the area.

Bentaleb converted from the spot for the second time this season to put the hosts ahead, although Ron-Robert Zieler perhaps should have kept the ball out as it squirmed under his body.

After taking the lead Schalke began to sit deeper and allow the visitors to have the lion's share of possession, and it took Stuttgart 20 minutes to create a chance on goal when Beck's free-kick was headed yards wide by Benjamin Pavard.

Both sides saw half chances go begging as Yevhen Konoplyanka blazed over the bar from Leon Goretzka's low cross while at the other end Simon Terodde sent Akolo's cross over.

Stuttgart's two-minute lapse costs them dearly

The hosts paid for their lack of pressure as Stuttgart hauled themselves level five minutes from the break through Akolo, who made a darting run into the box and swept Josip Brekalo's low cross into the bottom-right corner at the first attempt.

Schalke bettered their first-half start at the beginning of the second as they netted two goals in under two minutes, leaving Wolf's men shellshocked.

Bastian Oczipka whipped a wide free-kick into the area where Naldo ghosted past every Stuttgart defender to direct a free header into the bottom corner to make it 2-1.

The lead was doubled moments later as the visitors suffered another defensive lapse, allowing half-time substitute Burgstaller to make an instant impact as he latched on to Harit's through ball and lofted over Zieler to open his account for the season.

Terodde saw his chances limited throughout the second-half, snatching at the best opportunity that came his way as he sent Brekalo's cross wide of Ralf Fährmann's goal shortly after Schalke's third.

Substitute Weston McKennie almost netted his first Schalke goal but the American saw his header acrobatically punched wide by Zieler, leaving the score at 3-1 as Stuttgart remain 14th in the Bundesliga.