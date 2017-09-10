SV Darmstadt 98 1-2 VfL Bochum: Late turnaround as Lilies beaten for the first time

Two late goals from Dimitrios Diamantakos and Robbie Kruse gave VfL Bochum a second win in a row and left SV Darmstadt 98 beaten for the first time this season.

Aytac Sulu had headed the Lilies in front in the first half, however Felix Bastians turned down a Bochum penalty early in the second after admitting he had not be fouled.

That act of sportsmanship did not cost his side though, who capped off an improved second half display with two goals in the last ten minutes. Darmstadt fall three points behind Fortuna Düsseldorf at the top of the 2. Bundesliga table as a result.

Sulu heads Darmstadt into the lead

With Darmstadt unbeaten in their first four games, Torsten Frings, who signed a contract extension to 2020 earlier in the week, named an unchanged side from the one that beat MSV Duisburg before the international break. Goalkeeper Felix Dornebusch, in place of the injured Manuel Riemann, and Sidney Sam were given league debuts by Bochum, with Alexander Merkel also coming in as they looked to build on their win against Dyanmo Dresden two weeks ago.

However it was Darmstadt who had control of proceedings early on. Sandro Sirigu appeared to have complete freedom on their right, with pretty much everything early on going through him. All that was lacking though was an incisive pass, with no real chances forthcoming.

19-year-old Marvin Mehlem eventually had the first significant opportunity, getting on the end of a Tobias Kempe long ball and forcing Dornebusch to palm his shot wide. From the following corner, Kempe found Sulu, who had escaped his marker, and having headed over a few minutes over, this time the Darmstadt skipper made no mistake to put his side into a deserved lead.

Another Mehelm shot wide another opportunity shortly after, Darmstadt began to sit back more and allow Bochum a chance to go in pursuit of an equaliser. Kruse appeared to be involved in most things for them, but like the Lillies had earlier in the game, they struggled to create any chances. Darmstadt made tentative efforts towards a second before the break, but they went in with just one-goal advantage.

Bastians and Bochum get just rewards for display of sportsmanship

Artur Sobiech hadn’t been heavily involved for Darmstadt in the first half, but he had the perfect opportunity score minutes into the second. A free-kick from Kempe found him completely unmarked at the far post, but he was unable to connect with the ball. Lukas Hinterseer then had the ball in the net at the other end, but the whistle had already gone as he was offside as substitute Diamantakos picked him out.

Then came a massive potential turning point in the game. Just as Bochum were livening up, Bastians looked to have won a penalty, with the referee Benedikt Kempkes pointing to the spot. After several moments of contention though, he reversed his decision, after Bastians admitted there had been no foul on him by Sirigu.

Nevertheless Bochum were right back in the game now. Diamantakos had struck over from almost nothing a few minutes before the non-penalty, but Daniel Heuer Fernandes then had to make an important save off Hinterseer after he was excellently found by Anthony Losilla. Darmstadt though had chances themselves, with substitute Yannick Stark and Sirigu forcing Dornebusch into important saves himself at the other end.

Bochum had been the more positive team since the break though and they finally got an equaliser with just under ten minutes left on the clock. Losilla headed down a Tim Hoogland corner into the path of Diamantakos, who met it with a spectacular volley into the back the net.

Diamantakos then turned provider for the winner from Kruse. His ball found the Australian winger in the box, he ran on the ball and placed his shot perfectly past Heuer Fernandes. Not only was the goal that sealed a second win of the campaign for his new side, with Darmstadt unable to come back in the closing moments, but it also meant his old club Düsseldorf would go clear at the top after their own dramatic victory against 1. FC Union Berlin.