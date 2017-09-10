Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-2 Union Berlin: Usami and Neuhaus strike late on to send Fortuna top of the table

Fortuna Düsseldorf came from behind to defeat 1. FC Union Berlin 3-2 at the ESPRIT Arena on Matchday 5 of the 2. Bundesliga season, to keep the North-Rhine Westphalian side top of the table following SV Darmstadt 98's home defeat to VfL Bochum.

In a first half that Friedhelm Funkel's side dominated, Marcel Sobottka gave die Flingeraner a half-time lead with some quick thinking from a corner. However, die Eiserne hit back after the break and were level thanks to a thunderous Damir Kreilach header, before the game was completely turned on its head after a Kaan Ayhan own-goal gave Jens Keller's capital based club the lead with a little over ten minutes to play.

But things weren't done there, as Takashi Usami scored on his debut for Fortuna to tie the scores once more, before young Borussia Mönchengladbach loanee, Florian Neuhaus, stole the show late on with a low, driven effort into Jakob Busk's goal, to ensure that die Flingeraner's fledgling promotion aspirations remain alive and well.

Fantastic Fortuna rewarded

Düsseldorf's latest summer recruit, Benito Raman, was handed his first start in die Klingeraner's red and white by manager, Friedhelm Funkel, but it was another recent addition, Nico Gießelmann, who had the home sides first opening of the match. However, the eventual header from the former SpVgg Greuther Fürth man was no real concern for Busk in the Union Berlin goal.

Soon enough however, Raman would see a chance of his own after Florian Neuhaus teed a lovely ball in behind both Fabian Schönheim and Kristian Pedersen in die Eiserne's left hand side of defence. Despite possessing blistering pace, the man who arrived on loan from Standard Liège on deadline day as a replacement for Hannover 96-bound Ihlas Bebou was unable to get to the ball before the onrushing Busk.

Eventually however Düsseldorf would make their pressure pay and it was the man who has scored against both Eintracht Braunschweig and Erzgebirge Aue, Sobottka, who would break the deadlock. The 23-year-old was the quickest to react after an André Hofmann header was deflected in the Union Berlin box, as the former Schalke 04 youngster slammed an effort from close range into the roof of the net. A third of the season for the midfielder, who has played in every minute of every game so far for Funkel's side.

The hosts would see further chances to extend their lead go begging, as first Raman's left footed shot flashed inches wide of Busk's goal after some neat, tight dribbling from the 22-year-old. Whilst the Danish youth International was this time able to deny a Sobottka effort, as Busk palmed away a long range shot from the Fortuna man on the stroke of the half.

After seeing die Eiserne earn results in the difficult trips to FC Ingolstadt 04 and 1. FC Nürnberg, the former Schalke manager, Keller, will have been hoping his Union side would have been able to achieve similar in the North-Rhine Westphalian city. However, despite having a plethora of attacking options on the field, including Sebastian Polter, Simon Hedlund and Akaki Gogia, the most notable attempt they could muster in the first half was a Polter half chance that presented an easy save for Raphael Wolf.

Topsy turvy second half

After what had been a rather lackluster first half from die Eiserne, Union Berlin started the second period with more belief and soon found themselves level at the ESPRIT Arena. It was Christopher Trimmel who provided the assist, from a corner, where Kreilach rose highest to place a powerful header into the top left corner, leaving Wolf with little chance. Keller's side had offered little, but were now on level terms with Düsseldorf.

Kreilach's equaliser had turned the game on its head and no sooner after the Croat had tied the scoring, die Eiserne found themselves ahead in a game in which for large swathes they had flattered to deceive. The visitors, following their equaliser, had begun to work the ball well around the pitch, with a prime example of this finding new signing, Atsuto Uchida, inside the Düsseldorf penalty area. The 29-year-old pivoted with the ball and attempted to drill a low ball towards Polter at the far post, but in the process of trying to cut the ball out, die Flingeraner's Turkish defender, Ayhan, poked the ball beyond his own goalkeeper and into the back of the net. The visitors, Union Berlin, completely appearing to change defeat to victory in an eleven minute spell.

Uchida looks to be another example in Union Berlin's impressive record of handing Bundesliga professionals a new lease of life in the Second Division, after the Japanese full-back was signed from Schalke late in the Summer window. With other examples including Felix Kroos and Sebastian Fürstner, having revitalised their career with Berlin's second club.

However, just when it appeared as if die Eiserne had stole the game late-on, another one of Düsseldorf's raft of summer signings popped up to grab his first for the club. After Schönheim had cleared a Fligeraner long throw-in, former Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg man Usami took advantage of Hedlund's ball watching, met the clearing header on the edge of the box and powered a first-time volley beyond Busk to immediately restore parity.

Funkel's side would not acquiesce with just a point however, and the North-Rhine Westphalian side quickly pushed after Usami's equaliser for the goal that would keep them a-top of the 2. Bundesliga table. Neuhaus had robbed Union Berlin of the ball in the centre of the park, but when the former 1860 Munich man found no Eiserne defender forthcoming in closing him down, the 20-year-old picked his spot and curled an effort towards Busk's left hand corner. For what appeared a rather routine save, the Dane Busk made a meal of the shot and as the ball squirmed out of the Union Berlin goalkeeper's clasp into the back of the net, it became evident to the ESPRIT Arena crowd that Fortuna Düsseldorf had scrambled to a last minute winner.