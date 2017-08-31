Divock Origi leaves Liverpool for Wolfsburg on a season-long loan deal

Above: Divock Origi has signed for Wolfsburg on a season-long loan | Photo: Getty Images/Eóin Noonan

Divock Origi has been handed a golden opportunity for first-team football, as it was announced on deadline day that the striker has joined VFL-Wolfsburg on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Finally being handed a opportunity

The 22-year-old has always seemed to struggle for regular first-team opportunities since arriving from Lille back in 2014, having only made 77 appearances in that time.

Things seemingly picked up under Jürgen Klopp managing nine goals in 34 appearances, but the Belgian has struggled so far in the new campaign manging just nine minutes in the first four matches.

In a World Cup year his father stated that his son needed to move away from Anfield for minutes, with Origi seemingly falling down the pecking order behind Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke.

It is reported that the Bundesliga have paid a loan fee in the region of £6 million with no option for a permanent transfer, as it is also reported that there will be a clause in the deal to bring Origi back to Merseyside in January.

Staying with The Green-Whites

It has been quite the summer at the Volkswagen Arena as Wolfsburg look to better their performance from last season, having only just survived by winning their relegation play-off against Eintracht Braunschwieg.

They look back on track after last week's win over Eintracht Frankfurt and they received a big boost in the international break after extending the contract of Josuha Guilavogui, the midfielder has impressed since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2014 and he shared his delight at extending his contract until 2020.

"I feel very much at home in Wolfsburg," Guliavogui told vfl-wolfsburg.de. "I am very aware of the fact that my development, and that of VfL, is far from being completed."

"It’s fun to play football in such an ambitious environment," the midfielder added. "I want to do my all to get back on track with VfL after what was a difficult last season."