Janos Radoki sacked by Greuther Fürth

Janos Radoki. | Photo: Getty/TF-Images

SpVgg Greuther Fürth have parted company with head coach Janos Radoki after starting the 2. Bundesliga with four straight defeats.

Friday’s 1-0 defeat to FC Ingolstadt 04 appeared to be the final straw for the club, despite the initial positive impact the 45-year-old made when he took over in November of last year. There have also been reports that he lost the dressing room.

Mirko Dickhaut will take over training, although with the international break they have ten days to find a permanent successor before their next game against Dynamo Dresden.

Good start but results, and maybe players, work against Radoki

Radoki, previously the club’s under-19s coach, replaced Stefan Ruthenbeck nine months ago on an interim basis, taking over full time after picking up seven points in the four games leading up to the winter break.

After an indifferent start to the campaign, a run of nine games undefeated helped Radoki to guide the Shamrocks away from relegation danger, although a win over Dresden on matchday 30 would prove to be their only victory after that streak.

Fürth made some notable signings over the summer, including Philipp Hofmann and Nik Omladic, however with Radoki switching from the 3-5-2 formation he used last season to a 4-2-3-1, they have been beaten in all four of their league matches, leaving them winless in eight games, excluding the 5-0 DFB-Pokal victory over SV Morlautern.

Despite the awful start, the timing still seemed a little hasty, although according to the Nürnberger Nachrichten, there was unrest amongst the squad, with some players perhaps even refusing to train in the aftermath of the defeat on Friday.

Embed from Getty Images

Fürth make move to get back on track

In a statement released on Monday, the club said that the decision to go for “a new approach” to ensure that the team “get back on track as soon as possible.”

The club’s president, Helmut Hack, said that “it is a shame that the club could not continue with Janos,” however the “future of the club comes before all else.” Director of professional football Ramazan Yildirim added that, despite a good working relationship with Radoki, it was a decision that was “out of our responsibility.”

Radoki simply added that “I wish the club all the best with all my heart for the future.”

The club also confirmed that Dickhaut, who had been in his second spell as assistant coach at the club under Radoki, would lead the team for the time being.

Quotes via SpVgg Greuther Fürth.