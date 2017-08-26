Bundesliga Round-Up: Dortmund and Hamburg keep up pace with Bayern

Nuri Sahin takes the plaudits from the Yellow Wall. | Photo: GettyLeon Kuegeler/Anadolu Agency.

Borussia Dortmund will likely remain top of the Bundesliga after the second matchday is complete, following a comfortable 2-0 win over Hertha BSC.

Both they and Bayern Munich, who were 2-0 winners against Werder Bremen, overtook Hamburger SV on Saturday, after the Red Shorts had temporarily led the league courtesy of their 3-1 win against 1. FC Köln on Friday night.

VfB Stuttgart and VfL Wolfsburg also picked up their first three points of the season on Saturday, with 2-2 draws between Bayer Leverkusen and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, and FC Augsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

No Dembélé, no problem for BVB

In Saturday evening’s Topspiel, Dortmund breezed their way past Hertha for a second win in a row, following their success against Wolfsburg last week.

Undeterred by the departure of Ousmane Dembélé, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Dortmund an early lead at Signal Iduna Park. That goal was assisted by Nuri Sahin, who scored the second himself after half time with a cracking right-footed hit.

At the start of play on Saturday, Hamburg had been the unlikely leaders of the league after they win in Köln the night before. André Hahn and Bobby Wood scored their first two goals, and despite have Mergim Mavraj sent off and a Frederik Sörensen goal, Lewis Holtby sealed their win in the tenth minute of stoppage time.

Before the Dortmund game, champions Bayern had gone top after an eventual Robert Lewandowski double helped to beat Bremen. Despite two decent performances, Bremen will prop up the Bundesliga going into the international break, unless RB Leipzig lose by two or more goals against SC Freiburg on Sunday.

Badstuber ends long drought

Stuttgart won in the Bundesliga for the first time since making their return, with Holger Badstuber scoring the only goal, his first since 2009, in his first start for the club. It was another defeat for 1. FSV Mainz 05, and it could have been worse if Simon Terodde hadn’t hit the post from the spot.

Wolfsburg also bounced back from their opening weekend defeat against Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt. Daniel Didavi scored after 22 minutes, although Frankfurt were denied a penalty a few minutes later. Kevin-Prince Boateng had been awarded the spot kick after an Ignacio Camacho foul, however the decision was reversed by VAR as he had been offside in the build-up.

Leverkusen got their first point of the season against Hoffenheim, although they may have wanted more after leading twice. Wendell scored in the first half to put them up at the break, with Karim Bellarabi quickly responded to Andrej Kramaric's equaliser early in the second. Mark Uth levelled again for Julian Nagelsmann's side with 20 minutes left.

In Saturday's one other match, Alfred Finnbogason gave Augsburg the lead in the opening minute against Gladbach, however within half-an-hour the visitors had turned it around thanks to Denis Zakaria and Oscar Wendt. There was late drama though at Sergio Córdova came off the bench to earn a point for Augsburg.