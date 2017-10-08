Wales vs Republic of Ireland Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2017

That is all for now. I’ll be back ahead of kick-off with the confirmed line-ups and more build-up to this huge game.

The referee tonight is Damir Skomina, who like all of his assistants is from Slovenia. He was in charge for Wales’s famous victory over Belgium in the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2016, and he also oversaw the Republic’s 1-1 draw against Germany in October 2014.

Wales could well be unchanged from their win in Georgia – unless Chris Coleman decides to play Hal Robson-Kanu ahead of Sam Vokes up front – but O’Neill has both James McClean and Robbie Brady available again after they missed the Moldova match with suspensions. McClean will likely replace Callum O'Dowda whilst Brady could come in for Wes Hoolahan.

Coleman joined his international teammates in Cardiff on Sunday, and manager Martin O’Neill admitted that he would be “very much to the forefront of our minds” when they take the field on Monday night.

As for the team news, neither side suffered any casualties from their games on Friday. Wales though are of course without Gareth Bale, whilst Seamus Coleman, whose leg was broken by Neil Taylor in the goalless draw in Dublin in March, is obviously still out for the Irish.

I hope that makes sense.

If Croatia/Ukraine score the same or less goals than Wales/Ireland, then Wales would make it. If they scored one more, then it would go down to fair play, which Croatia currently have the edge on, but if Wales and Croatia were level on that regard too, it goes down to the fabled drawing of lots. If there are two more goals each (i.e. 2-2 in Kiev, 0-0 in Cardiff), then Croatia make the play-offs.

If there’s a draw this evening and Serbia don’t fall to that kind of defeat to Georgia, Wales would finish second and would be left sweating on the result in Kiev between Ukraine and Croatia, who are level on points in Group I. A winner in that game would most likely knock Wales out. If there’s a draw there as well, it gets more complicated.

That is unless of course Serbia slip up – a winner in Cardiff would qualify automatically if Serbia lost, and Wales would finish top if they won and Serbia drew; an Ireland win in that situation would probably still see them finish second due to goal difference. If there’s a draw and Serbia lose by two goals or more, Wales would top the group.

All that means that if there is a winner between Wales and Ireland this evening, they will finish in the top two and will also qualify for the play-offs.

As for the table to determine the eight best-placed second place teams (which discounts result against the side finishing bottom) and thus who plays in the play-offs, Wales are currently ahead only of Croatia, and only be virtue of having scored one more goal. They are a point behind Slovakia, the lowest ranked runner-up to have played all ten matches.

First, here is exactly how the group stands before this evening’s matches. Ahead of their game at home to Georgia, Serbia are top with 18 points. Wales are second with 17 points, and Ireland are a place and a point further back with 16.

Whilst the permutations aren’t all entirely clear, one thing is – only one of these sides can finish inside the top two of Group D, giving this match huge ramifications.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of a truly massive game in qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as Wales and the Republic of Ireland do battle in Cardiff. I’m James Rees and I will talk you through tonight’s action.