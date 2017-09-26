Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Preview: European titans lock horns in key Champions League clash

PSG are yet to taste defeat across all competitions this season. (Photo: Alexandre Dimou / Getty Images)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in arguably the highlight of matchday two in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The two are level on points after defeating Celtic and RSC Anderlecht in the first round of fixtures two weeks ago, and a victory for either side would put them in the driving seat as they bid to win the group.

Les Parisiens looking to continue unbeaten run

Unai Emery's men have been impressive so far this season and are yet to lose in nine games across all competitions, with their 5-0 win at Celtic two weeks ago continuing a run which saw them score 19 goals in just four games.

Their eight game winning run was halted at Montpellier on Saturday afternoon as they drew their first blank in seven months with record signing Neymar missing the game due to injury.

Last season was ultimately a disappointment for PSG as they finished second to AS Monaco in Ligue 1, and were dumped out of the Champions League in the round of 16 after Barcelona's famous comeback at Camp Nou, with their Coupe de la Ligue triumph not enough to satisfy Les Parisiens' fans.

The blockbuster signing of Neymar reinforces the notion that the club are willing to put their money where their mouth is, but PSG will never truly be satisfied until they secure their first Champions League trophy.

Striker Edinson Cavani has continued his scintillating form of last term, netting nine goals in nine games while Neymar has netted five times in six games alongside five assists, although rumours of a dressing room split have surfaced following the pair's argument over the rightful penalty taker against Olympique Lyonnais.

Bavarians suffering from blip in Bundesliga form

Bayern have suffered from a slight blip in form in recent weeks, with their usual domination giving way to one draw and one defeat in their last four league games, the loss coming away to Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim at the start of September.

Currently sitting third in the Bundesliga represents a subpar start to the campaign for a side that have won the Bundesliga in each of the last five seasons, with Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund occupying the top two spots respectively.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has been in fine form for the Bavarians this season with 11 goals in just nine games, but Arjen Robben is the only other Bayern player to have score more than once so far this season with the goals spread out across the side.

Carlo Ancelotti's men ran out 3-0 winners over Anderlecht in the first fixture of this season's Champions League, with Sven Kums' 11th minute sending-off leading to Lewandowski netting from the penalty spot before Thiago Alcântara and Joshua Kimmich ensured the three points.

The recent injury to Manuel Neuer is undoubtedly a huge blow for Bayern with the German stopper out until 2018 with a broken foot, which is a problem that plagued him towards the end of last season.

Team news

PSG boss Emery confirmed that "Neymar and Angel [Di Maria] will be there" on Wednesday evening after the two missed Saturday's goalless draw at Montpellier, although Javier Pastore remains unavailable with the Spaniard saying "Javier is continuing his recovery".

Bayern are without Neuer due to his broken foot, meaning backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich will continue to deputise while academy coach and retired keeper Thomas Starke has been included in their Champions League squad.

Left-back duo Juan Bernat and David Alaba are also set to miss the game due to ankle injuries meaning Rafinha and Kimmich are likely to start on either side of the back four.

Predicted line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Trapp; Kurzawa, Silva, Marquinhos, Alves; Rabiot, Verratti, Motta; Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Ulreich; Rafinha, Hummels, Boateng, Kimmich; Vidal, Tolisso; Ribery, Müller, Robben; Lewandowski.