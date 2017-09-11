Celtic vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Rodgers' Bhoys welcome the biggest of spenders to Paradise

Rodgers will have his work cut out organising a team to stop Neymar and co (photo: Getty Images / Mark Runnacles)

Celtic will pray that luck, alongside a vocal home crowd, is on their side as they host Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Despite wreaking havoc amongst the Scottish league last season, another disappointing showing in Europe did little to boost their co-efficient, seeing Brendan Rodgers' men thrust into a nightmare group.

Bayern Munich and PSG will almost make it impossible for Celtic to make it through to the knockout rounds, with Anderlecht potentially a dark horse in terms of getting that third spot and a route into the Europa League.

How do Celtic cope with Neymar and co?

PSG left the rest of Europe in their wake when it came to spending this summer, shattering the world transfer record to pay Neymar's buy-out clause and lure him from Barcelona.

Having shone in Ligue 1 so far, Tuesday will be Neymar's first test to shine on a wider stage since joining, with PSG looking to outline their credentials for a real shot at winning the whole competition.

Throw in Kylian Mbappe, the wonder-kid who played a key role in AS Monaco's march to the last four last season, and Celtic have a problem.

That's before you get to the talents of Marco Verratti, Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva and Dani Alves

Embed from Getty Images

Celtic have the ability to cause PSG problems

Whilst the world will have their eyes peeled to see what the likes of Neymar and Mbappe can conjure up in their European debuts for PSG, Celtic certainly have enough of an attacking threat to spring a surprise.

Brendan Rodgers is known for being a coach that will prefer to focus on the attacking side of the game, despite not having his own wonder-kid at his disposal in Moussa Dembele, who is missing with a hamstring injury.

Leigh Griffiths has shaken off injury to take his place, whilst a re-born Scott Sinclair will be out to prove a point as he chases a place in the next England squad.

Patrick Roberts is available as he returns in another loan from Manchester City, with enough magic in his left foot to turn the screw.

Home form to prove key

European nights at Celtic Park are commonly regarded as special, with Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels remarking earlier this week how he couldn't wait to play at the ground.

Celtic perform far better there too, only losing two of their last eight European games at the ground. If they're to spring a surprise in the group stage, chances are it will be on home turf, with Brendan Rodgers alluding to the special support his team has ahead of the game.

"We'll have an amazing support and the players will feel that. It's a real cauldron for us.

"You want to make a positive start in this competition and that'll be the aim. The eyes of the world will be on this game and the players are very clear on how to handle these kinds of situations."

The world will indeed be watching, it's up to the Celtic players to spoil the show.