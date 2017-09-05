Analysis: Lessons learned from Nigeria's 1-1 draw against Cameroon

Vincent Aboubakar delayed the party for Nigeria | Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Nigeria almost did the double over the Indomitable Lions - in the second leg of their 2018 World Cup qualifiers match, and would have sealed qualification for the quadrennial showpiece that would take place in Russia next year. Failing to do so, they'll now have to wait until October, when they host Zambia - after a second half penalty from Vincent Aboubakar ruined the party.

But there are plenty of lessons to take from the encounter that was held at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Monday.

So what could be taken away from the away draw against Cameroon?

1) The Super Eagles are poised to impress in Russia

Nigeria really impressed in both legs of the double header against Cameroon. And if the team can improve on their performances over the reigning African champions, then, they are sure to excel in Russia next year.

The players have shown enough spark to guarantee their fans they won't be pushovers at the World Cup.

The coaches and the players must now remain consistent in their performances and hope injuries don't cause any of this players to miss the event in June 2018.

Embed from Getty Images

2) Victor Moses is Nigeria's best player at the moment

The Chelsea wing-man showed over both legs against Cameroon why he is so important to Antonio Conte. Deployed to play a more advanced position with the Super Eagles, Moses excelled tremendously and was easily Nigeria's best player on the pitch.

Creating chances, mesmerizing opponents with his meritorious skills and always looking dangerous from set pieces, the 26-year-old proved to be the best Nigerian player at the moment.

If the Nigerian is utilised in this more advanced position at Chelsea, and is given the freedom to play in the same way he plays with Nigeria, his value will increase greatly.

3) It's game over for Cameroon

Cameroon are now left with just three points from four games, meaning if they win their remaining two fixtures - they still wouldn't match Nigeria's ten from just four games.

They will just play for pride only in their remaining World Cup qualifier games, and the coaches will now set their focus on getting the team in top shape to host the rest of Africa in the African Cup of Nations(AFCON) tournament billed to take place in Cameroon in 2019.

4) CHAN Eagles will benefit from Ikechukwu Ezenwa's experiences

The FC Ifeanyi Ubah of Nigeria shot-stopper has given a good impression of himself so far - in the two fixtures against Cameroon. And he will take those experiences with him to Kenya, when the Super Eagles participate in the African Nations Championship in 2018.

He was indeed responsible for the goal the Cameroonians scored: after clashing with Djoum Arnaud of Cameroon recklessly in the box to gift the host a penalty kick - which Vincent Aboubakar dispatched expertly. But he was on hand to make a brilliant save in the closing stages; showing immense reflexes - that ensured the Super Eagles remained unbeaten in the qualifying rounds, injuring himself in the process.

The CHAN tournament in Kenya which is held for players plying their trade in their respective countries, will enable the former Nigerian U-20 goalkeeper the opportunity to apply all the experiences he has gathered playing for the main Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifying rounds.

5) Elderson Echiejile shouldn't be Nigeria's first choice left back in Russia

The 29-year-old might have excelled with the Super Eagles in the past, but the team must now look for his replacement going into the World Cup next year.

Easy to beat, prone to mistakes and lacking in pace, the former Monaco and Nigeria U-20 left back who took over the left back position from Taye Taiwo, is now the weak-link in the Nigeria team.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr should now be focused on getting a younger player, excelling in that position at club football to replace Echiejile - at the tournament in Russia.