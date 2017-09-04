Germany 6-0 Norway: Werner-inspired Germany thrash Norway in Stuttgart

Germany put one foot into qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, after Die Mannschaft out Norway to the sword in a blistering 6-0 win in Stuttgart.

Mesut Özil opened the scoring 10 minutes in when the Arsenal playmaker capped off a well worked Germany move with a curling effort pass the reach of Rune Jarstein.

Two goals in two minutes from Julian Draxler and Timo Werner made it 3-0 before the 20 minute mark, and the RB Leipzig striker again bested the Norwegian number one with a bullet header five minutes before halftime to make it 4-0 to the hosts.

Leon Goretzka and Mario Gomez both came off the bench to cap off a 6-0 win for the current World Cup champions, as Germany now only need one more point in group C to ensure their qualification to the World Cup in Russia next June.

Magnificent Mesut

The hosts controlled the tempo early on in Stuttgart, as Germany found wide areas easy to exploit with their Norwegian opposition opting for the narrow 4-4-2 formation, and the possession on the wide areas pulled off as Özil fired Germany ahead just before the 10 minute mark.

Jonas Hector strolled down the left wing, and an intelligent run from Özil allowed the German fullback to pick out his international teammate, and the Arsenal playmaker curled a beautifully hit strike past a motionless Jarstein, to give the hosts the lead.

Özil turned provider eight minutes later, when the Germany number 10 was picked out by Werner from inside the area, and with Özil surrounded by two Norwegian defenders, the former Real Madrid maestro played a simple ball to Draxler, and the PSG winger curled the ball past the Norway keeper, to make it 2-0 to Germany.

A team on a riot

But the hosts weren’t done yet. 20 minutes in, and it was game over for Norway as Werner made it 3-0 to Germany. After some poor play from the Norway defence, possession was lost to the hosts, and a whipped ball into the box found Thomas Müller, who flicked the ball brilliantly towards Werner, and the RB Leipzig striker had an easy tap in into an empty net, to make 3-0 to Germany.

After the madness had settled, the tempo of the game calmed down as well. The hosts began to reserve their energy by playing more along the ground whilst on the break, instead of playing long, darting balls along the flanks.

The calmer tempo still made Germany a threat, and this style of play led to their fourth goal in the first half, as Müller and Werner linked once again.

The hosts hit their sleeping opponents on a counterattack that came out of nowhere. Özil spread the play out to Werner, who in turn unleashed Müller down the right wing. The Bayern Munich attacker waited for his 21-year-old counterpart to make the run into the penalty area, and with an excellent cross from the right wing, Werner headed the ball past Jarstein to double his tally five minutes before halftime.

Toni Kroos should had made it five with the final chance of the game, when a goalmouth scramble saw the ball fall to the Real Madrid midfielder, but Kroos’ effort was well saved by Jarstein.

Super subs

The second half saw Joachim Löw make a defensive tactical change, as the Germany manage opted to introduce Goretzka for Müller. Although the change was made to make Germany remain behind the ball a bit longer, it didn’t stop the reigning World Cup holders from attacking, and it was the substitute who made it 5-0.

After some teasing around the edge of the area, the ball was whipped out wide to Draxler, and the former Schalke midfielder was able to pick out his former teammate, as Goretzka came crashing into the penalty area to head the ball past Jarstein, to make it 5-0 to Germany.

Game, set, match

With the game starting to settle, it looked like Germany would not add more to their already large goal tally. But substitute Gomez had other plans, as the former Fiorentina striker made it 6-0 with 12 minutes to go.

Joshua Kimmich burst down the right wing, and an intelligent run from Gomez allowed the Bayern Munich midfielder to whip a ball into the area, and Wolfsburg striker met the ball with low, diving header, that managed to beat the Norwegian keeper, sealing the game for Germany.

Germany now travel to Northern Ireland in October where the four time World Champions can clinch qualification to the World Cup if they avoid defeat in Belfast.