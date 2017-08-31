Claude Makélélé backs Paul Pogba to fire France to glory

Paul Pogba is currently on international duty with France | Photo via Getty Images / Franck Fife

Claude Makélélé has put faith in Paul Pogba, believing that the Manchester United number six can lead France to glory at the upcoming World Cup.

France are currently in contention for a place in Russia through group A, where Les Bleus have 13 points from 6 games. If (and when) they make it to the World Cup Finals, they are being backed by a national legend to leave Russia triumphant with the influence of Pogba.

Makelele presents his admiration for Pogba

Makelele said: "I think that now Pogba understands the responsibility that he has when with the national team." The ex Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder was also full of admiration for his compatriot, saying "he is tall, with great technique, he can score goals, he gets assists - he has everything. He shouldn’t be scared and he should just do the job."

Pogba's tournament record

Pogba has been an ever-present for the France national team since his debut in 2013. At 24 years old, he presents valuable experience having been a first team player during a successful spell with Juventus, and now Manchester United, to a side containing young talents such as Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe.

Pogba is no stranger to a major international tournament either. Last summer he was part of the France side that reached the Euro 2016 final on home turf, being in and out of the squad during the event. Two years prior, he was a regular performer for France at the 2014 World Cup and even picked up the Young Player Award for his promising showings.

France are in action against the Netherlands tonight as they aim to go top of Group A. Pogba is expected to start the game alongside Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

France are currently joint top of Group A, but behind Sweden on goal difference as they both bid to win the group.