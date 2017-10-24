2019 Women’s World Cup Qualification (UEFA) – Group 6 round-up

Belgian players celebrate scoring a goal at the European Champioship. Source: Christopher Lee / Getty Images

It was another eventful week of qualifying in Group 6, to say the least.

Belgium 3–2 Romania

The game between Belgium and Romania was an eventful one. Janice Cayman gave Belgium the lead in the 30th minute, and when Cayman scored her second goal of the game seven minutes later it looked the Belgians would live up to their tag as favourites and take home a comfortable win.

However, Romania wanted it differently, and Cosmina Duşa got one back for Romania just a minute after Belgium’s second goal. Romania would go on to equalise after 53 minutes through Laura Rus, and for a long time it looked like the two teams would share the spoils. However, with three minutes to go, Belgium’s probably biggest star Tessa Wullaert sealed an important 3-2 win for Belgium.

Italy 3–0 Romania

Italy took their third win in as many attempts in this campaign when they welcomed Romania. After a goalless first half, Cristiana Girelli scored six minutes into the second half. Girelli doubled Italys lead after 76 minutes and she now has four goals in the first three games. Two minutes later Barbara Bonansea ultimately secured the win for the Italians as she made it 3-0.

Portugal 0-1 Belgium

After their late win against Romania, Belgium travelled to Portugal. It was Portugal’s first game of this qualifying campaign and they were looking to get it underway in a positive way. Statistically the game was very even, but it was Belgium who secured all three points. The only goal of the game came shorty into the second half when Tine De Caigny scored after 47 minutes.

Belgium now have three wins after three games, which is the same record that Italy have. The two teams lead the group. Moldova (two games), Romania (three games) and Portugal (one game) all have zero points. Up next is three games in November, when Portugal welcome Moldova and Italy. In between those two games we have Romania vs Moldova.