Toppserien week 20 review: LSK claim fifth league title

LSK weathered a slight storm away to Kolbotn to bag their fourth successive Toppserien title in a weekend that saw TØ battle for a point away to VIF, Røa grab a win in Arna and Sandviken ease past Grand. Stabæk kept their hopes of finishing second alive with a win over Avaldsnes, the dropped points giving Klepp a slim chance of creeping into a European position with a win at home to Medkila.

Tameka Butt’s third minute strike set the Tractor Girls on their way against league strugglers Medkila. Though good chances were at a premium both kept themselves well in it, the hosts seeing the better chances and cannoning the woodwork more than once until Hanne Kogstad’s cheeky chip evaded Emily Armstrong fifteen minutes from time.

The result sees Klepp still with a slim chance of claiming a European berth, Medkila still fighting at the bottom of the table, looking for a win against Kolbotn next time out.

Gunnhildur Yrsa Jónsdóttir’s net ripper from 25-yards looked to have VIF well on their way at the Intility Arena but they were soon pegged back when Elen Sagmo Melhus slipped the ball under Michelle Betos ten minutes later. In the right place at the right time, Camilla Kur Larsen nicked the ball home for her first for her new club after Elise Krieghoff had seen her initial effort saved.

Julie Skjeflo Adserø grabbed a well-earned point for the visitors not long after the break with a pearler after chasing down and long ball and dummying her marker, her curler from the right side of the box too clinical for Betos to stop. The draw stretches Trondheims’ unbeaten run to four and has fully cemented them into the middle of the table with Vålerenga.

After a relatively quiet first half-hour, the Football girls hit their hosts for two in eight minutes when first Vilde Hasund flicked her header over Alyssa Giannetti before Lisa-Marie Utland grabbed her sixteenth of the year with a deft lob over the ‘keeper. Despite the deficit, AB plugged on and on another day could have found a way past Kirvil Odden, the ball stubbornly refusing to drop for the hosts. The loss leaves Arna without a win over one of the top seven since June, Røa happy to be back amongst the wins after a loss to Medkila last time out.

In what was to be a busy and windy day in Bergen, Marina Heggernes Jensen opened the scoring half-way through the first-half, her low strike evading Siiri Välimaa as it slipped inside of the near post. Sunniva Lillestøl’s right-footed curler across her body and into the far top corner from 20-yards enough to see the hosts leading by two at the break, cruise control hit when Camilla Ervik grabbed a third just after the half.

With three points already all but in the locker, Sandviken continued to show their lass, Marte Hjelmhaug’s floated free-kick from range enough to lift over the wall and into the top corner just four minutes after Ervik’s. Running the risk of slowing down, the hosts found a fifth courtesy of Sofie Skjelstad Jensen after the hour when she latched onto a hopeful ball and nipped it home from the top of the box.

With little way back, Grand did at least get themselves on the scoresheet, Cecilie Falch’s free kick as stylish as Hjelmhaug’s to slip over the wall and find the top corner, depriving Nora Gjøen of a clean-sheet. Anne-Marthe Birkeland took her league goal tally into double figures ten minutes later when she got in behind and lifted the ball over Gjøen to reduce the deficit to three.

The last of the eight goals scored by Elise Kristine Alsaker Kvinge just two minutes after being subbed on, the teenager free to take a touch in the box and wiggle around the hapless defence. The result enough to confirm Sandviken’s safety, Grand left knowing they’ll be scrapping it out against Kolbotn at the end of the season.

On track for their fifth league title, LSK were unexpectedly put on the back foot by Kolbotn, Karina Sævik's 33-minute strike a peach that curled over Cecilie Fiskerstrand and into the top corner. The lead was however, short-lived and Emilie Haavi soon drew the two level, running in behind to latch onto Guro Reiten’s smart ball and blast it beyond Aurora Mikalsen.

The hosts refused to lie down and easily could have retaken the lead late in the first-half had it not been for the steely work of the far post, LSK left frustrated for the majority of the second-half until their pressure finally told and Haavi netted her second ten minutes from time.

Haavi involved for LSK’s third and final goal, her streaking run down the left capped off with a powerful square ball that Ingrid Kvernvolden pumped home at the far post, the three goals more than enough to seal their new title with Avaldsnes dropping points elsewhere anyway.

Needing a win to keep any hopes of finishing second alive, Stabæk made their home advantage count at the Nadderud when Heidi Ellingsen’s shot pinged off of the side of Mina Kjørum’s head and caught Katie Franie wrong-footed. Still sore from a disappointing early exit to the UWCL, Avaldsnes did well to dig into the game and keep creating, unlucky to catch the bar before drawing level seconds before the break when Elise Thorsnes buried Emily Gielnik’s neat ball into the far corner.

The match a fiercely fought contest until the very last, Victoria Ludvigsen’s seventh league goal of the year coming in timely fashion in the last minute of regulation time, her flicked header enough to best the defence and keep all three points in Bærum.