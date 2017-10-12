UEFA Women’s Champions League Round of 32 – Second leg round-up

Chelsea players celebrate Fran Kirby's goal. Source: Alexander Scheuber UEFA via Getty Images

It was another dramatic week of games in the Women's Champions League, the last 32 ties reaching their conclusion.

Rossiyanka 0–4 FC Stjarnan (Agg: 1-5)

Not much separated Stjarnan and Rossiyanka after the first leg encounter, but after an impressive display from Stjarnan there was no doubt who would advance to the next round. The first leg ended 1-1, but Stjarnan dominated the second leg despite playing away from home and eventually won 4-0. The goals were scored by Harpa Thorsteinsdóttir, Kristrún Kristjánsdóttir, Katrin Ásbjörnsdóttir and an own goal from Rossyankas goalkeeper Anastasiya Ananyeva.

Stjarnan’s aggregate win also makes them the first Icelandic side to win a knockout tie in this competition.

VfL Wolfsburg 12–2 Atletico Madrid (Agg: 16-2)

Wolfsburg already had one foot into the next round with a 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid in Spain last week, but their second leg display was even more impressive. At the end of the first half the Wölfinnen had taken an astonishing 8-1 lead. 8-1 became 12-2 in the second half and there was no doubt who would be advancing to the next round. Alex Popp scored a hattrick for Wolfsburg, while Tessa Wullaert, Lara Dickenmann and Pernille Harder got a brace each. Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, Caroline Graham Hansen and an own goal from Jucinara Thais Soares Paz rounded up the german goals. Sonia Bermudez and Ludmila Da Silva scored for Atletico.

Sparta Praha 3–0 PAOK (Agg: 8-0)

An all-round impressive display from Sparta Praha sees the Czech side advance to the next round after beating PAOK 3-0 at home. This comes after Sparta beating PAOK 5-0 last week. Andrea Stašková opened the scoring after 21 minutes, before Iva Mocová made it 2-0 in the 61st minute. Stašková was in the goalscoring role again, when she scored shortly before the full time whistle and made it 3-0.

Brøndby 1–3 LSK (Agg: 1-3)

As the first leg ended 0-0 between Brøndby and LSK there was everything to play for at Brøndby Stadion. It did not take long for LSK to get that all important away goal. Marte Berget scored after just eight minutes, and when Isabelle Bachor made it 2-0 to the visitors in the 21st minute, the possibility of advancing looked bleak for Brøndby IF. Brøndby got a little hope when Stine Larsen got one back in the 61st minute, but just five minutes later Emilie Haavi put a nail in Brøndbys coffin when she made it 3-1 to LSK. That was also the result.

Zvezda 2005 0-2 Montpellier (Agg: 1-2)

Zvezda surprised many by winning the first leg in France with 1-0. That result gave them the advantage at home, but Montpellier were on a mission to turn the tie around. The first half ended with no goals, but the second half was just seven minutes old when Sofia Jakobsson scored for Montpellier and cancelled out Zvezda’s advantage from the first leg. It was also Jakobsson who ultimately secured the advancement for Montpellier when she scored her second goal after 71 minutes and made it 2-0 to the visitors.

Jakobsson came back from an eight-month injury layoff just this weekend, but it looks like the Swede has quickly found that sensational form she was in before her injury.

Linköpings FC 3–0 Apollon Limassol (Agg: 4-0)

The Swedish champions from Linköpings FC had a 1-0 away win over Apollon as a cushion, but they did not need it as they took a comfortable 3-0 win at home. Danish defender Janni Arnth made it 1-0 after just 10 minutes before a four minute brace in the second half from Lina Hurtig sealed the win.

Barcelona 2–0 Avaldsnes (Agg: 6-0)

Barcelona got a convincing 4-0 win over Avaldsnes in Norway in the first leg. In the second leg Barcelona once again kept Avaldsnes from scoring, but Barca themselves had to wait until the second half to see the net. However, a quick five minute double salvo from Lieke Martens and Vicky Losada was enough to secure The Blaugrana a 2-0 win at home and advancement to the next round.

Lyon 9–0 Medyk Konin (Agg: 14-0)

Medyk had it all to do after losing 5-0 at home last week against the reigning champions from Lyon, but the French side didn’t give them any breathing room and won the game at Parc OL with an astonishing 9-0. Wendie Renard scored a hattrick and prolific striker Ada Hegerberg got a brace. Amel Majri, Lucy Bronze, Camille Abily and Saki Kumagai all got a goal each.

Slavia Praha 4–3 Minsk (Agg: 7-4)

Slavia Praha had a 3-1 advantage before the second leg but Minsk gave it a go at trying to overturn that advantage. Minsk’s Yuliya Duben made it 1-0 to the Belerusian visitors after just four minutes, but Slavia Praha equalised just three minutes later through Kateřina Svitková. Minsk took the lead again after 34 minutes when Tamila Khimich converted a penalty.

However, Svitková was there to equalise once more. Slavia Praha eventually took the lead when Klára Cahynová made it 3-2 to the hosts. Svitková got her hattrick as she made it 4-2 after 85 minutes. Minsk got one back in the 90th minute when Emueje Ogbiagbevha got on the scoresheet. The 4-3 result was enough to ensure Slavia Praha a 7-4 aggregate win.

FC Rosengård 4–0 Olimpia Cluj (Agg: 5-0)

FC Rosengård won 1-0 in Romania last week, and they followed that up with a commanding 4-0 win in the second leg. Anja Mittag scored the first goal in the 37th minute, and other than being the opening goal it was also a historic one. That was Mittags goal number 50 in the competition and she becomes the first women to reach that mark. Iva Landeka scored the second goal after 63 minutes before Hanna Folkesson made it 3-0 not long after. Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir rounded off the goal scoring when she made it 4-0 in injury time.

Bayern München 2–1 Chelsea (Agg: 2-2, Chelsea advance on away goals)

The first leg in England, which Chelsea won 1-0, was a hard fought and tense encounter, and the second leg was just as tense. There were no goals in the first half, but both sides had their chances. The first goal came in the 60th minute when Chelsea hit Bayern on a counter. Fran Kirby was played in behind the Bayern defence and calmly put the ball behind Manuela Zinsberger in Bayern’s goal.

This promted Bayern to attack even more, and they finally found their goal when a corner resulted in an own goal in the 76th minute. Bayern found a second goal not long after when Lucie Voňková took advantage of a bad clearance by Chelsea’s keeper. Bayern had several good looks at goal in the final minutes, and also had a strong penalty claim that was rejected by the referee. However, Bayern never found that all important third goal and had to see the Chelsea players celebrate at the final whistle.

Zürich 1–2 Gintra (Agg: 2-3)

The first leg in Lithuania ended 1-1, so both teams still had every chance at advancing to the next round. Gintra got off to the best start when Zenatha Coleman scored after 27 minutes. The lead lasted all the way to the 73rd minute when Zürich got back into it through Fabienne Humm. However, just as it looked like the game would go to extra time, Coleman popped up and decided it all when she made it 2-1 to Gintra in the 86th minute.

Fortuna Hjørring 0–0 Fiorentina (Agg: 1-2)

Fiorentina got an impressive win in the first leg and it also proved to be absolutely crucial. Fortuna threw everything at Fiorentina trying to get that goal which would send them through, but despite dominating, the goal never came The Italian side defended brilliantly and withstood the pressure.

Brescia 2-0 Ajax (Agg: 2-1)

Ajax got an impressive 1-0 win at home after being down to ten women for a big part of the game, but they had to see Brescia turn it around in Italy. Katarzyna Daleszczyk scores Brescias first goal after 23 minutes. For a long time it looked like the tie was heading for extra time, but in the 83rd minute Mónica Mendes made it 2-0 to Brescia and sent the Italians through to the next round.

Manchester City 3–0 St. Pölten (Agg: 6-0)

Manchester City had a good advantage going into the second leg having won 3-0 over St. Pölten in Austria last week. Despite a penalty miss from Jane Ross in the 8th minute, City lead 2-0 at half time. Nikita Parris gave City the lead after 5 minutes, before Jill Scott made it 2-0 right before half time. City eventually found another goal in the 85th minute through Melissa Lawley.

Glasgow City 4–1 BIIK-Kazygurt (Agg: 4-4, BIIK-Kazygurt advance on away goals)

The last game of the round was perhaps the most dramatic one. BIIK-Kazygurt got a 3-0 home win in the first leg, but Glasgow got themselves back into it in the second leg. When Chinwendu Ihezuo scored for BIIK Kazygurt it looked like the tie was over, but a hattrick from Abbi Grant and a goal from Noelle Murray saw Glasgow get right back into it.

Glasgow got a golden opportunity to get that goal that would see them go through when they were awarded a penalty in the 81st minute, but Leanne Ross couldn’t convert the penalty. In the end Glasgow never found that final goal, and had to see BIIK Kazygurt advance.