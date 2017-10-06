UEFA Women’s Champions League Round of 32 – First leg round-up

Source: Getty Images / Nicolò Campo - Pacific Press LightRocket

Holders Olympique Lyonnais, FC Barcelona, VfL Wolfsburg and Manchester City all strted in the UEFA Women's Champions League with wins, and Chelsea took a narrow lead into the second leg of their tie against Bayern München.

BIIK-Kazygurt 3–0 Glasgow City

Last year, BIIK-Kazygurt finally ended their run of round of 32 losses against Verona and with a 3-0 win over Glasgow City in the first leg, they are well on their way to achieve that feat for a second consecutive season. There were no goals in the first half, but a golden ten minutes for BIIK-Kazygurt saw the Kazakh side score three times early in the second half, with Begaim Kirgizbaeva, Kaelyn Korte and Gulnara Gabelia scoring.

Medyk Konin 0–5 Olympique Lyonnais

Reigning champions Lyon had no trouble overcoming Medyk Konin in a game that ended 5-0 to the visitors. Medyk tried their best at parking the bus, but by the end of the first half Lyon had a 3-0 lead. Prolific striker Ada Hegerberg scored two goals, while Captain Wendie Renard scored the third one. Hegerberg would eventually get her hat-trick when she made it 4-0 in the second half, and 4-0 became 5-0 when Eugenie Le Sommer connected with a Shanice van de Sanden cross. That was also the final goal of the game and Lyon travels home to France with a 5-0 win in the bag.

PAOK 0–5 Sparta Praha

In Greece, PAOK welcomed Sparta Praha and the visitors took full advantage of the hospitality. At the end of the first half Irena Martínková had scored twice to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Further goals in the second half from Tia Hälinen, Lucie Kladrubská and a goal more for Martínková to complete her hat trick gave Sparta Praha a 5-0 win to take home to Prague.

Apollon Limassol 0–1 Linköpings FC

It was an even game between Apollon and Linköpings FC, but the favourites from Sweden got a good first leg result in Cyprus with a 1-0 victory. Both sides had opportunities, but the lone goal of the game came in the 58th minute when a pass from Marija Banušić found Kristine Minde who beat the offside trap and made it 1-0 to Linköping.

The result allows for an exciting return leg in Linköping.

Gintra Universitetas 1–1 FC Zürich

The Swiss visitors from FC Zürich might have had more attempts than their Lithuanian hosts Gintra Universitetas, but in the end the two teams scored a goal each. Zürich got on the scoresheet first when Martina Moser scored in the 18th minute, but Gintra quickly came back into the tie when Zenatha Coleman scored just five minutes later. Zürich did have a golden opportunity when they were awarded a penalty in the 67th minute, but Moser missed from the spot.

With that result, the two teams have everything to play for in the return leg.

Minsk 1–3 Slavia Praha

Minsk put up a good fight, but in the end, the favourites from Slavia Praha ensured themselves a 3-1 win. Slavia’s Kateřina Svitková got the scoring underway after 28 minutes, while Minsk got an equaliser through Tamila Khimich in the 60th minute. However, additional goals from Petra Divišová and Klára Cahynová was enough to give Slavia Praha a 3-1 the win.

Avaldsnes 0–4 FC Barcelona

Barcelona, who many have very high expectations to this season, travelled to Haugesund in Norway for their first leg match against Avaldsnes. Barcelona lived up to expectations and earned themselves a dominant 4-0 against Avaldsnes. Lieke Martens got on the scoresheet after 19 minutes, and despite applying plenty of pressure on Avaldsnes, the Blaugrana had to wait until the 70th minute for their next goal. This time courtesy of Toni Duggan. Andressa Alves and Mariona Caldentey added a further two goals to the scoreline.

LSK 0-0 Brøndby IF

On paper, LSK-Brøndby IF were one of the harder ties to predict. The two Scandinavian teams, who won their respective leagues last season, have both undergone a number of changes and it was hard to say how the two would match up. Both teams had their chances to run away with the win, but in the end, it resulted in a scoreless draw.

The result means there is everything to play for, for both sides next week in Brøndby.

Ajax 1–0 Brescia

The game between Brescia and debutants Ajax at De Toekomst in Amsterdam produced plenty of talking points. The game was just 21 minutes old when Ajax’ Marjolijn Van Den Bighelaa was sent to the stands and Ajax had to play with a woman less on the field for 70 minutes. Despites this disadvantage, Ajax battled through and scored the lone goal of the game in the 88th minute through substitute Linda Bakker. A good win for Ajax, but Brescia are by no means out of this tie.

Atlético Madrid 0–3 VfL Wolfsburg

One of the competition's big contenders, Wolfsburg, travelled to the capital of Spain to play Atlético Madrid. Atletico hung in there for the first 45 minutes, but had to see Wolfsburg score three times in the second half. Pernille Harder scored the opening goal after 47 minutes, before an own goal from Silvia Meseguer in the 78th minute and finally Ewa Pajor in the 86th minute secured Wolfsburg a 3-0 win.

Chelsea 1–0 Bayern München

Chelsea - Bayern München was probably the most anticipated clash in the Round of 32. It was a tight affair between two good sides. Chelsea got an early goal through Drew Spence in the 10th minute, which resulted in Bayern doing the chasing for the rest of the match. While the first half was very back and forward, Chelsea sat back in the second half, content with defending their 1-0 lead and they succeeded. Bayern had a number of chances, but thanks to a combination of Hedvig Lindahl in Chelsea’s goal, defenders throwing themselves in front of shots and Bayern failing to hit the target, Bayern was kept from scoring.

St. Pölten 0–3 Manchester City

Last season's semi-finalists from Manchester City travelled to Austria to face St. Pölten. A strong first half showing from Manchester City was enough to earn the Citizens a 3-0 win on the road. Demi Stokes scored the first goal in the 23rd minute, before Stephanie Houghton made it 2-0 eight minutes later. Just four minutes later, Nikita Parris rounded of the game by scoring City's third and final goal.

Fiorentina 2–1 Fortuna Hjørring

While Fortuna Hjørring are no strangers to the Champions League, even finishing as runner sup in 2003, this is the first time Fiorentina participates after they won the Italian league last season. It was a good first outing for Fiorentina who won 2-1. Goals from Valery Vigilucci and Ilaria Mauro saw the Italians take a 2-0 lead before Fortuna Hjørring's Signe Bruun cut that lead in half to give the Danes that all-important away goal.

Montpellier 0–1 Zvezda 2005

Montpellier were favourites, but had to see Zvezda emerge victorious despite a heavy Montpellier domination. The lone goal of the game came in the 64th minute when Montpellier’s Swedish defender Linda Sembrant put the ball pass her own goalkeeper. Montpellier had 32 attempts to Zvezda’s five, and the Russians didn’t have a single shot on goal in the game.

Zvezda got a fantastic away result, but Montpellier will also feel they have it in them to turn the tie around when they visit Russia next week.

Olimpia Cluj 0–1 FC Rosengård

FC Rosengård travelled to Romania to face Olimpia Cluj in a game where the Swedes were favourites. The Swedes lived up to that tag by getting a 1-0 victory. The goal was scored by Ebba Wieder in the 35th minute.

FC Rosengård have reached the semi-finals of the competition on two occasions, 2004 and 2012, while Olimpia Clujs best result was when they reached the round of 16 in 2013.

Stjarnan 1–1 Rossiyanka

Stjörnuvöllur Stadium in Iceland set the scene as Stjarnan welcomed Rossiyanka. Stjarnan got the best start of the two when Katrin Ásbjörnsdóttir scored from the spot after 22 minutes. Rossiyanka got back into the game a few minutes into the second half when Liudmila Shadrina made it 1-1, which was also the result.