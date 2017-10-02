Frauen-Bundesliga Week 4 Review: Werder pick up big point away from home

Credit: VAVEL UK

The fourth week of the Frauen-Bundesliga saw Freiburg and Munich show their class away to Hoffenheim and Köln respectively as Essen came from behind against Sand, Frankfurt returned to winning aways, Wolfsburg avoided a scare in Duisburg and Werder fought back to earn a credible point in Potsdam.

Looking to make it two from two, Sand took the perfect start at home to Essen when Anne van Bonn converted from 12-yards just six minutes into the match. The lead held until after the hour when Ina Lehmann nodded home at a corner to bring Essen right back into the match. Having clipped the woodwork earlier in the match, Linda Dallmann made no mistake ten minutes from time to double the advantage after streaking into the box with the ball and beating Carina Schlüter at her near post. The points fully wrapped up by second-half substitute Lea Schüller who took advantage of the open goal after Nicole Anyomi had pressurised Schlüter to come away with the ball and free Schüller.

The win sees Essen up to sixth, tied for points with Sand but with a positive goal difference.

Having only just parted ways with Matt Ross, the away trip to the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld marked the first match for Niko Arnautis at the helm, the team still looking a shadow of the team they were.

Both saw good chances before summer signing, Kumi Yokoyama broke the deadlock just before the break, turning Jana Sedláčková in the box before firing home from 13 yards. Margarita Gidion could have doubled the advantage on the hour but saw her angled shot catch the inside of the post and stay out, the game still finely poised. The woodwork left shaking at the other end at a late corner as FFC rode out the danger and scooped all three points, Jena left to languish near the bottom of the table with just one point from their first four games.

Still struggling with injuries, TSG were given no room to build on their win from last week against their Bavarian visitors. Simone Laudehr’s powerful header enough to get the better of Friederike Abt at a recycled corner just after the quarter hour, Fridolina Rolfö the one to extend the lead just before the break, sweeping Melanie Leupolz’ neat ball home for her first goal for Munich.

The news got steadily worse for Hoffenheim when former player Kristin Demann pounced on a loose ball at a free kick to further the lead just after the break for her own first goal for her new club. Not to be left out, Dutch international Lineth Beerensteyn grabbed the fourth of the game, taking advantage of some sloppy defending before dancing around the box and firing low across Abt.

Lina Magull started the rout in Cologne after volleying home Giulia Gwinn’s back post delivery, the midfielder unmarked as she sprinted into the box two minutes later to deliver the ball back into the back of the net. The news went from bad to worse for the Billygoats when Klara Bühl got her first of the afternoon three minutes later, thumping Carolin Simon’s square ball past Anne-Kathrine Kremer for her first of the season.

Three fast became four when Bühl poked Hasret Kayıkçı’s low ball home, the Köln defence still impossibly sloppy even with more white and red shirts in the box. Sixteen-year-old Bühl grabbed her hat trick just three minutes after the restart, after slipping behind her marker to send Kayıkçi’s hopeful pass spinning over the line.

Not to be left out, Gwinn made it six just before the hour as green shirts began to overrun the home box, the teenager light on her feet in the area two minutes later to add a seventh, the home side completely taken apart by the youthful Freiburgers.

The win not just a healthy boost for a strong-looking SCF side who’ll be hopeful of a top two finish but good news for the team who’ve just lost captain Clara Schöne for the next six months to a meniscus injury.

With fifteen goals from their first three games, the somewhat surprising result of the day was Wolfsburg’s narrow win over a mixed Duisburg team, the champions left largely frustrated in North Rhine-Westphalia. Babett Peter’s toe poke just after the half hour enough for all three points after Lena Nuding had failed to keep hold of a low free kick driven towards the near post. Despite chances to further their lead for the most part the Wolves had left their shooting boots at home and squeeze past to make it a fourth win from four.

Off to a strong start, the Turbines took the lead 80 seconds in when Felicitas Rauch finished off a cutting move thumping Svenja Huth’s square ball past Anneke Borbe. However, far from the goal being the catalyst to open the floodgates in Potsdam it saw Werder forced into a more solid shape, the visitors growing well into the game to cut down the chances for their opposition.

Left frustrated and not helped out by their own poor finishing the hosts struggled more and more to find a way through the solid back-line as their own shape looked soft and weak for the majority of the game. The hard-work paying dividends for Bremen when they got forward just after the hour and former Potsdamer Marie-Louise Eta restored parity with a sublime strike from 25-yards, her rocket destined for the bottom corner from the second it left her boot.

Try as they might the Turbines couldn’t find a second even with a late late flurry, Borbe refusing to be beaten beyond the second minutes. The game remained a feisty contest throughout and one both sides will be left bruised from, Potsdam frustrated to see two more points dropped already this season, Bremen looking comfortable in eighth.