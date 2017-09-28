FFC Frankfurt part ways with coach Ross

Credit: Getty/Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts

Having taken over from Colin Bell at the start of last year, Matt Ross has left FFC Frankfurt after a turbulent time in Hesse.

Troubles mounting

Frankfurt’s most recent loss to SC Sand last weekend might have been the nail in the coffin for the Australian but the grave was long-since dug, a fifth-place finish last season that saw them 15 points off of second a far cry from the team of yesterday.

Having moved to the seven-time Frauen-Bundesliga champions in 2013, initially as a video analyst, Ross has a hand in the success of the third team as well as the U17s before joining Bell’s set-up as the Englishman’s assistant. After Bell left for Avaldsnes part-way through the season, Ross stepped up and took charge on an interim basis before agreeing terms with the club, signing a new deal in September of 2016.

With significant hits to the squad over the last few years with the likes of Célia Šašić, Dzsenifer Marozsán and Simone Laudehr all leaving for pastures greener as well as Mandy Islacker transferring to Bayern Munich over the summer, the team has slipped down the pecking order. With nowhere to hide after a disappointing 2016-17 season that saw them well off of the top teams, there was at least hope that Ross was planning for the future and the new season would see the team revitalised and ready to mix it with the best of the league once more. However, an opening day 2-0 win over recently promoted FC Köln and a narrow 1-0 over a struggling Hoffenheim already looked to have the team on the skids before their home loss to Sand on Sunday.

Rennich to take temporary charge

Frankfurt manager Siegfried Dietrich was keen to point out that the recent loss wasn’t the loss to Sand but the “stagnation in the development” of the team, Dietrich not happy with the direction the side was going in. It was with this in mind that the club and Ross agreed to the termination of his contract which was set to run until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Speaking to the FFC website, Dietrich thanked Ross for all his contributions to the club during his time with them and wished him the best of the future.

With Ross gone, assistant coach Kai Rennich has taken over the vacant role for the interim whilst the club considers what to do next.