Nadia Nadim joins Manchester City

After being first reported by The Oregonian a few days ago, Manchester City have confirmed their signing of Danish international Nadia Nadim. The contract, which is set to start after Nadim finishes her season with Portland Thorns FC, is set to run until 2019. The Thorns are finishing up the regular season in the National Women's Soccer League and will be playing in the NWSL Playoffs in October.

Nadim spoke to CityTV at her signing and stated that she felt "honoured and humbled to be in this situation". Nadim went on to say that she felt that City were a "pioneer in the women's game" and knowing the ambitions of the club, it had not been a difficult choice for her to join the team

Nadim has been setting the NWSL alight since her move from Denmark in 2014. Her first stint in the league saw her feature for Sky Blue FC where she scored 13 goals in 24 appearances for the club. Her overall form caught the eye of the Portland Thorns who then brought her to the Pacific North-West in 2016 and she has gone on to score 14 goals for the Thorns in her time there.

She may not be the most efficient scorer around but what Nadim can bring to any team is great movement in and around the penalty area and the ability to take, and score, penalties. For her national team, Nadim has notched up 20 goals in 71 appearances, including two goals in the 2017 UEFA Women's Euro which saw Denmark reach the finals of the competition.

Nadim's journey is one of remarkable perserverance

If you have not already heard or read the story of how Nadim became a professional football player, take the time out to find do so. Nadim has born in Afghanistan and fled the country with her mother and siblings at the age of 12, after her father had been killed by the Taliban, and the family found a new home in Denmark.

Nadim and her sisters than began playing football at the refugee centre in Denmark and it became "an obsession" according to Nadim. After trialling for B-52 and impressing there, Nadim signed her first professional contract with IK Skovbakken. After featuring for the Danish youth teams, Nadim was then granted fast-tracked eligibility to play for Denmark by FIFA and has not looked back since.

​Nadim then split her time between playing for Skovbakken and eventually Fortuna Hjorring, and studying to become a doctor before she halted her studies to play football full-time. Her decision has taken her to the USA where she has starred for Sky Blue FC and Portland.

