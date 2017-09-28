Jack Majgaard Jensen leaves FC Rosengård with immediate effect

Jack Majgaard Jensen during the UEFA Women's Champions League match between FC Rosengård and FC Barcelona. Source: Getty / Lars Ronbog

Jack Majgaard Jensen has been the manager of Swedish top flight club FC Rosengård since August 2015, and led them to the Swedish title in the same year. He also guided the team to two cup triumphs, in 2016 and 2017, but had to see Linköpings FC win the league last year with a 10-point gap down to Rosengård in second palce. With six games to go this season, Rosengård is six points behind Linköping and have it all to do, if they do not want to see the league title end up elsewhere for a second season in a row.

Majgaard Jensen: Two great years

It has been up and down for Rosengård in the two years that Majgaard Jensen has been in charge, but the end result has been a league win and two cup victories, and Majgaard Jensen himself is pleased with his two years at the helm: “I have had a very good time in FC Rosengård (…) I have been a part of winning the league once and won the Swedish Cup twice. Now we have decided, together, that the best for the club and I is to part ways” he said in a press release before he added that he wished the club the best of luck going forward.

Embed from Getty Images

No bad feelings

Despite the termination coming in the middle of the season, which always gets people to raise their eyebrows, the Dane is adamant that there are no bad feelings between the two parties. To SVT Nyheter Skåne he stated that “There are no ”bad feelings”, we both think it is best this way”.

Asked whether the termination was a decision based on recent results on the pitch, Rosengård’s Sporting Director Therese Sjögran said to SVT Nyheter Skåne “No, it's a mutual decision and there's nothing to speculate about”

Levenstad to take over for now

Former Rosengård (when it was called LdB Malmö) captain and Swedish international Malin Levenstad, who up until now have been assistant manager to Majgaard Jensen, will take over until the end of the year. Kenneth Mattsson will become her assistant, as well as continuing as the goalkeeping coach.