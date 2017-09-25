FA WSL2 week 1 round-up: Doncaster lead the way

London Bees fell to an opening day defeat | Source: NurPhoto/Getty

Both divisions of the FA Women’s Super League kicked off this weekend, and WSL2 is already looking like it could be one of the most exciting and unpredictable seasons yet.

The opening round of fixtures saw every team play, with a few surprise results and plenty of goals.

Millwall Lionesses 3-1 Watford

Millwall Lionesses were the surprise package of the Spring Series, finishing third, and they continued their excellent form with a come-from-behind victory against Watford.

Simona Petkova opened the scoring for the visitors after just five minutes, but Millwall showed their fighting spirit to turn the game around before half-time - first Billie Brooks and then Leanne Cowan finding the back of the net.

The second half continued in the Lionesses’ favour, Ella Rutherford scoring a simple third to seal the three points.

Oxford United 1-0 Sheffield

After going winless throughout the Spring Series, Oxford United got off to a perfect start to the winter season, although there was a bit of fortune involved in their goal, as Ellie Gilliatt headed past her own keeper on the hour mark.

Sheffield continue to struggle after a poor Spring Series campaign, although Zoe Johnson will undoubtedly get her troops in order before too long.

Aston Villa 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Former Oxford player Ini Umotong continued her impressive goalscoring rate at her new club Brighton, scoring the lone goal off a cross from Fliss Gibbons. The strike came not long after teammate Sophie Perry saw her spot kick saved by Lucy Gillett.

London Bees 1-4 Doncaster Rovers Belles

The experienced Donny Belles blew the London Bees away thanks to a brace from Rebecca Rayner, alongside goals from Scottish duo Kirsty Hanson and Christie Murray. Tricia Gould scored a consolation for the injury-hit Bees in injury time, but big improvements will have to be made by the London club.

Durham 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

A frantic three minute spell at the end of the first-half decided the fate of this game; the experienced Beth Hepple opened the scoring for the Wildcats in the 43rd minute, but Spurs equalised immediately through Bianca Baptiste - the club’s first WSL goal.

Nicki Gears restored the hosts’ lead with a cool finish in first-half injury time, and 2-1 was how the game stayed.