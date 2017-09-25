Damallsvenskan week 16 review: Örebro pick up an unlikely point

Credit: VAVEL UK

With all teams nearing the tail-end of the Damallsvenskan season the top two looks almost confirmed after Linköping grabbed a narrow win over Vittsjö and Rosengård dropped points to KIF. Eskilstuna continued to stubble with a draw away to Kvarnsveden with Djurgården baring down on them after their win over LB07, Piteå close behind after their own home win over Hammarby, Kristianstad pulling ever clearer of the danger-zone after a win in Göteborg.

Lively from the off, Eskilstuna took the lead just before half-time when summer signing Loreta Kullashi found room at the top of the box to curl one between Brianne Reed and Marie Salander leaving Jenny Wahlén unsighted at the ball wrapped into the far side of the goal.

The matched changed after the hour when Armisa Kuč made way for Temwa Chawinga, the young Malawian instantly linking with her sister to find a way through the visiting defence. Tabita Chawinga running half-volley from her younger sister’s ball over the top a super chip that evaded Nathalie Björn and advancing ‘keeper Emelie Lundberg. A one-two between the sisters three minutes later saw them slice through midfield and defence, Tabita’s tenacity paying off and she took the ball to the far side of the box and nipped it inside of the near post.

The visitors yet able to dig out an equaliser when Vaila Barsley’s towering header taking a nick off of Reed’s shoulder as it evaded Wahlén, United still six points off of FCR with matches fast running out. The draw enough to keep KIK treading water a lone point above the drop-zone.

An early smart ball from Madeleine Stegius picked out Mia Jalkerud with ease, the captain taking the ball deep before firing at Naja Bahrenscheer, the goalkeeper able to get something on the shot but ultimately left red-faced for allowing it to get the better of her.

Eveliina Parikka alert to chase the ball down after a poor touch from Hallbera Gísladóttir, the Finn left alone to nick the ball past Guðbjörg Gunnarsdóttir. Gísladóttir made up for her first-half error with a fine floated cross into the box not long after the break, Jalkerud in the right place to volley home and give DIF they’re eighth win of the year with her seventh goal.

Still looking nailed on for relegation, Örebro showed their fighting spirt at home, taking an early lead through Emma Jansson’s angled header. The lead unexpectedly doubled just before the hour when Julia Spetsmark chased down Hanna Terry’s ball over the top, catching the defence sleeping, before knocking the ball over Erin McLeod. The second goal proved to be vital for the hosts a just two minutes later, Rosengård clawed one back, Sanne Troelsgaard’s cross-cum-shot enough to leave Carola Söberg clutching at air before the Dane added a second six minutes later.

Troelsgaard left in space up the right to streak towards the box and fire a clinical effort against the inside of the far upright and leave the net rippling, though the visitors were unable to add a third winning goal.

The draw sees FCR losing a little more ground on Linköping but a draw for Eskilstuna keeps them six points clear of their nearest rivals, KIF still glued to the foot of the table.

Not having as much joy this season as they have in the past, PIF’s usual fortress of a home at the LF Arena hasn’t always seen the best results to the hosts but the northern team went back to their home best with a commanding win over Hammarby.

Elin Bragnum’s stretched finish to the top right corner just before the half-hour gave the hosts a little breathing room with something to show for their first-half dominance though they were forced to wait another 40 minutes before they had the back of the net rippling again. Felicia Karlsson’s first of the season, swept low past Emma Holmgren to all but confirm the three points, Holmgren caught out moments later although Cecilia Edlund’s touch saw the ball slip just wide of the open goal.

Hanna Sandström’s hard work to keep the ball from drifting out of pay was instantly rewarded as Rita Chikwelu volleyed her low cross between Line Johansen’s ankles and into the back of the net to give the visitors the first goal just before the hour. The points all but confirmed ten minutes later when Mia Carlsson nodded Therese Ivarsson’s floated free kick over Johansen as she rushed out to clear behind the defender.

Göteborg given a lifeline when a deflected cross dropped to Pauline Hammarlund the attacker able to ease the ball home from a yard out, the hosts unable to find anything meaningful over the last fifteen minutes. The win sees Kristianstad looking in an increasingly healthy position in the middle of the table, KG still waning in the relegation zone.

The team on the top from the off, LFC laboured to find a shot that reached the target and didn’t just slip wide, Lina Hurtig’s diagonal header from six yards the tonic the hosts needed to best Shannon Lynn and break the parity. With the game finely poised a late drive from Vittsjö made for a nervy finish for the current champions but, not for the first time this season, they held on to claim all three points.

Following on from Rosengård’s draw, the win gives Linköping more breathing space at the top of the table, the race still open but the reigning champions in the driving seat.