FIFA 2017 Women's Coach of the Year shortlist revealed

Who will take this years prize? (photo: Getty Images / VI-Images)

Unlike the Women's player of the year award there has been little controversy, as FIFA announced the final three nominees for the women's team coach of the year award in London this afternoon.

In an all European affair international and domestic success has been rewarded with Sarina Wiegman, Nils Nielsen and Gerard Precheur comprising the top three nominees. Shortlisted by fans, commentators and those connected with football.

Euro 2017 journey to success rewarded

Holding aloft the European Championship trophy ticker tape at her feet. Dutch coach Wiegman oversaw one of the most memorable moments in European championship history.

Overlooked by the majority, The Netherlands under her charge produced a tactical masterclass of sheer dominance. It engaged an entire nation in a collective chorus the likes of women's football has seen before it. Putting total faith in her players Wiegman's reputation as one of the games bright lights, has become further cemented by subsequent results.

Sharing a touch-line with Wiegman in the European Championship final was fellow final three nominee Nils Nielsen. Coming through the group phase relitvely unscathed it would be knocking out holders Germany. That would prove to be decisive for Nielsen and Denmark, instilling tactical guile and organisational resilience. It would take an on-form Dutch side to stop them from winning the Euro 2017 title. Since guiding the Danes to the final of the Euro's the well respected manager has left his post by mutual consent with the DBU.

Signing off with honours

In a carnival atmosphere in the Welsh capital Cardiff, Gerard Precheur saw his Lyon side face PSG in the UEFA Champions Leauge final. After securing back to back Division 1 Féminine​ titles, Lyon added sucessive UWCL titles to an already impressive honours list under Precheur. It would mark his swan-song at the helm of the French club. His inclusion in the final three a nod to his achievements.

The trio will find out if they have won the most conveted award in World football at a star-studded gala, at the London Palladium on the 23rd October.