FIFA Women's Player of the Year final shortlist announced

FIFA Women's player of the year is a hotly contested prize this year (photo: Getty Images / Harold Cunningham - UEFA)

FIFA have announced the 2017 women's footballer of the year shortlist in London earlier today. The initial 10 player long list of nominations was compiled by a panel of experts, with the short list decided equally between fans, journalists and experts in the field.

It saw trio Lieke Martens, Carli Lloyd and Deyna Castellanos named as the final three.

International success rewarded

For Martens her shortlist nomination comes after winning the UEFA women's player of the year. Should she win the world player of the year it would round off a remarkable summer for the player who set the European Championships alight this year. Spearheading The Netherlands to international glory and winning the country its maiden Euro title, her form paved the way for a move to Barcelona.

The shock final three nomination for the award is Venezuelan striker Dayna Castellanos who at the age of 18 is one of the youngest nominees. Fast earning a glowing reputation on the pitch as one of the games most precocious talents. She expressed her shock at being nominated in the same catagory as fellow shortlist nominee Carli Lloyd, she outlined "I burst out laughing every time I think about being nominated alongside players like Carli Lloyd. A fit of giggles comes over me, because I never thought this would happen so soon. I'm still completely in shock."

Completing the final three nominations is last years winner and two time World player of the year Carli Lloyd. Returning to the US after her FAWSL adventure with Manchester City the midfielder is currently out of action with an ankle injury.

Controversy mares announcement

The announcement by FIFA was not without its controversy with fans and commentators taking to social media demonstrating frustration, at the omission of Australian striker Sam Kerr and Danish captain Pernille Harder. Both Harder and Kerr have been heralded as the women's games most consistent performers and their lack of inclusion will cause undoubted constanation .

The winners will will be announced at a star-studded ceremony at the London Palladium on the 23rd October.