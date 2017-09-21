2017-18 WSL 2 season Preview: Tottenham Hotspur

Credit:Getty/NurPhoto

The only team of the 20 in WSL yet to have a taste of league life, Spurs will be stepping into the great unknown, not afforded a dry run like Brighton in the Spring Series.

A natural progression

A team who’ve been there or there abouts in FA WPL south for a number of years it was only a matter of time until Spurs found themselves in the WPL play-off, following in Brighton’s footsteps the previous year to topple their northern opponents.

Their last season in WPL another one that confirmed them as the best of the third tier, a scant eight points dropped from a potential 60 as they fired in the second most goals in the division (58 to Cardiff City’s staggering 72), their 13 conceded a league low. The WPL crown the fourth piece of silverware amassed by the London side over the season, a side that very few in the country could deal with.

Free scoring and able to dominate games in WPL, Spurs will undoubtedly have to acclimatise to WSL 2, the standard unarguably on the rise across the league – Sheffield able to find their stride straight away in their maiden season where Brighton struggled in the Spring Series. But with a strong group, clearly too good for WPL, Karen Hills will feel her side can compete with the best of them in the second tier.

Having only lost Nikita Whinnett and Megen Lynch (both to Crystal Palace) in the summer window, Spurs have picked up more talented players from the southern half of the country. Securing the signature of highly rated attacker Sarah Wiltshire was the first bit of good news for the Lilywhites before they added Ashleigh Neville from Coventry, Lauren Pickett from Chelsea and Hannah McKenzie from Reading. Deadline day brought its own news as the club confirmed they’d brought Coral Haines in on loan from Birmingham, the side only looking better and better on paper.

Expected to struggle with the physicality of taking the step up, Spurs will have a long season to find their footing, but if they can settle, fans will be in for a treat when they team starts to fly forward.