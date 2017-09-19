2019 Women’s World Cup Qualification (UEFA) – Group 2 round-up

Switzerland celebrating a goal during the European Championship. Source: Getty

Albania 1 – 4 Switzerland

Group favourites Switzerland got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a good start when they played Albania at Elbasan Arena. First half goals from Jana Brunner, Ramona Bachmann and Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, the latter on a penalty, was enough for Switzerland to take a comfortable 3-0 lead into halftime. 20 minutes into the second half Lara Dickenmann extended this to 4-0.

This looked to be outcome, but Albania got one back in the 81st minute through Lavdie Begolli who scored on Albanias only shot of the game.

A good start for Switzerland, who might be favourites in this group, but will be pressured hard by Scotland first and foremost, but also by Poland.

Poland 4 – 1 Belarus

Just like Switzerland, Poland lived up to expectations and took all three points. At home, they played Belarus who put up a fight, but in the end, Poland got a comfortable 4-1 win.

Poland’s first goal came in the 14th minute though Agata Tarczyńska, while first Ewelina Kamczyk and a few minutes later Ewa Pajor made it 3-0. Belarus got one back when Anastasia Shcherbachenia scored a sensational goal from distance right before half time. The second half had less goals, but Ewa Pajor did get her second of the game to ensure Poland the 4-1 win.

Belarus 1 – 0 Albania

Both Belarus and Albania lost their opening qualifier game and were out to secure their first win of their campaign. Albania had more shots, also directed at goal, but it was Belarus who took all three points. 20-year-old forward Anastasia Shuppo scored the lone goal of the match after 48 minutes, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Belarus now have three points after the first two games, while Albania has zero.

Switzerland 2 – 1 Poland

Switzerland and Poland both won 4-1 in their first game, and had the possibility of going top of the group with a win. Switzerland got off to the best start when Vanessa Bernauer gave them the lead after 20 minutes. Poland got back into it when Ewa Pajor made it 1-1 after 34 minutes. The polish joy was short-lived, however, as Lara Dickenmann made it 2-1 just five minutes later. The goal from the Swiss captain was also the last in the game, and Switzerland won all three points.