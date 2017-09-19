2019 Women’s World Cup Qualification (UEFA) – Group 5 round-up

Iceland celebrate with their fans during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017. Source: Getty

Faroe Islands 0 – 8 Czech Republic

Group 5 was kicked off with a one-sided affair at Tórsvøllur Stadium in Torshavn. The Czech Republic had no problem overcoming the Faroese team, and eventually won 8-0. Tereza Kožárová got herself a hat trick, while Kateřina Svitková scored a brace. Eva Bartoňová, Lucie Voňková and Petra Divišová all got on the scoresheet once.

Karel Rada’s Czech side thereby got the perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign. Not the start the Faroese team wanted to their first ever Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Germany 6 – 0 Slovenia

It was another big win in the second match from Group 5, when Slovenia visited Germany. Germany did not take long to consolidate their status as favourites, when Svenja Huth made it 1-0 after 15 minutes.

Just three minutes later, Germany’s captain Dzsenifer Marozsán made it 2-0 from the spot after Tabea Kemme was taken down in the penalty area. Further goals from Kathrin Hendrich and Kemme saw Germany take a 4-0 lead into halftime. Kemme got another goal in the second half and Kristin Demann competed the rout and made it 6-0 to Germany over Slovenia.

Iceland 8 – 0 Faroe Islands

It was another long night for Faroe Islands as they visited Iceland and ran into their second 8-0 loss in a row. Iceland on the other hand got a perfect start to their qualifying campaign.

Three Icelandic players got a brace: Elín Jensen, Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir and Fanndís Fridriksdóttir, while Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir and Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir got a goal each. Iceland got a resounding victory to build a foundation on, and it will be interesting to see if the strong nordic team can challenge the groups favourites from Germany.

Czech Republic 0 – 1 Germany

Both Germany and Czech Republic came into the game on the back of two dominating performances, and both had the chance to go two for two. Czech Republic gave Germany a run for their money and will have given Germany’s manager Steffi Jones plenty to think about going forward.

However, Germany did emerge as the eventual winners, after Czech Republic’s Eva Bartoňová was unlucky enough to score an own goal shortly into the second half. The own goal was the only goal that was scored, and Germany won 1-0.