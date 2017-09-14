Hungary 0-3 Scotland: Emslie stars in thrashing

Scotland's World Cup preparations began with an impressive 3-0 win over Hungary in Shelley Kerr's first game in charge.

New captain Rachel Corsie nearly marked her first game with the armband with a goal in the second minute, but she just shot wide from a corner.

Embed from Getty Images

Alexander lays down claim for spot

With Gemma Fay retiring after the Euros, one of the big questions for Kerr to answer was who would be her new goalkeeper. Glasgow City's Lee Alexander was given her chance, making her international debut, and she showed herself as a great replacement.

Early in the game, she had to be alert to deny Fanni Vago with her legs after the forward had been played into the Scottish box by Henrietta Csiszar. During the rest of the time she was on the pitch, she seemed assured and will not have done her claims for the Number One jersey any harm.

Clelland scores first goal under Kerr

In the 4-2-3-1 formation, it was Lana Clelland who led the forward line. Playing in front of Manchester City forward Jane Ross, the UPC Tavagnacco forward was a constant threat during the match.

And it was Clelland who opened the scoring for Scotland. Claire Emslie’s corner was flicked on by Jane Ross at the near post, and Lana Clelland flicked the ball into the back of the net with a back-heeled finish.

In the 26th minute, Clelland could have scored her second as she cut inside on the edge of the box, but her lofted shot was saved by the keeper.

She had other chances, forcing the Hungary keeper into a good save to tip the ball over, having a close range shot saved and then shooting just wide of the far post after being sent through by Hayley Lauder's lofted through-ball.

Embed from Getty Images

Claire Emslie scores stunning goal

Kerr gave a start to new Manchester City signing Claire Emslie to win her third cap, and she impressed with attacking abilities. And it was Emslie who scored the second goal, and her first goal for her country. The ball fell to Claire Emslie on the edge of the box, she curled the ball beyond the reach of the keeper.

In the second half, Hibernian's Lucy Graham came on for her international debut and came close to marking the moment with a goal, but her 25-yard effort hit the crossbar. And late on, she came close to an assist when her cross picked out Caroline Weir, but the Liverpool midfielder shot over.

Embed from Getty Images

Jane Ross nets late

And late on, in the 89th minute, Scotland got a third goal. Rachel Small, making her first Scotland appearance in four years, sent Jane Ross through on goal with a brilliant late ball, and the forward beat the keeper with a composed finish.

Defensive issues?

One of the big questions with Scotland over the past two years has been the defence. Hibs' Joelle Murray partnered Rachel Corsie in the centre of defence with Chloe Arthur and Hayley Lauder the full-backs. For the majority of the game, Scotland's defence looked solid and organised. There were a couple of times where Hungary got behind the back-line, with Jakabfi Zsanett having a great chance when the score was 1-0 and her lobbed finish just went over.

The full-backs were dangerous going forward, and Rachel Small looked solid at right-back when she came on at half-time - despite playing as an attacking midfielder for her club. And her assist for Jane Ross' goal was a wonderful pass.

Sophie Howard, another half-time replacement did well, making a couple of important blocks.

There will be greater tests for Kerr over her time as Scotland Head Coach, but it is an impressive start with several players impressing. The movement and interaction between the players shows the style of attacking play Kerr wants to introduce. And with players like Kim Little, Erin Cuthbert, Lizzie Arnot and Jennifer Beattie to return from injury, there will be some important decisions for Kerr in terms of selection. But having so many options is not something that Shelley Kerr will be moaning about.