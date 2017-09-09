Manchester City 2017/18 Season Preview: Can the Citizens repeat Super League glory?

Manchester City celebrating their 2016 WSL title win | Image: Getty

The Citizens' journey in the Women's Super League began back in 2014 after their bid to enter either the first division or the newly formed second division was accepted, being the only new side to be placed in WSL 1.

Since then, Manchester City Women have won every domestic cup: winning the Continental Cup in 2014 and 2016, the WSL in 2016, and the FA Cup in 2017.

Nick Cushing's side will be hoping to be victorious in the 2017/18 season, but will have to be hot on their heels as fellow WSL teams will be looking to challenge for the all-important top spot.

Success in Spring Series

Due to the new format of the league for the 2017/18 season (converting to a league running from September to May) the Spring Series was introduced - a one-off tournament to bridge the gap between the 2016 and the newly formatted season. Manchester City finished in a respectable second place behind Chelsea Ladies, who won on goal difference.

With a record of winning six, drawing one and losing one, the Citizens had a good tournament. Nonetheless, with the talent that the squad possesses, a top place finish would've been on their agenda.

As the tournament was in the transition period for the sides, the Spring Series had an atmosphere that focused on experimentation. However, it will spark Manchester City to know that they have fierce competition to fight off if they want to be crowned champions this season.

Pre-season problems

Highly anticipated pre-season friendlies against world-class teams 1. FC Frankfurt, Montpellier and Olympique Lyonnais ended with mixed results for Cushing and his side.

Kicking off pre-season, the Blues visited Germany to take on Frauen Bundesliga side Frankfurt. Playing with a youthful team and giving out four debuts, Frankfurt reigned victorious with a comfortable 3-0 victory.

It was a nightmare start, conceding two goals inside the first five minutes of the match. Whilst the result was unsatisfactory there were some promising performances, most notably from Claire Emslie and Melissa Lawley.

In just a mere five days later, the WSL side participated in the Toulouse International Ladies Cup, facing Montpellier in the first fixture.

Fielding a strong line-up, Jane Ross saved her team from a thrashing as she bagged herself a brace in the final 30 minutes of the game to make the scoreline a slightly less embarrassing 4-2 defeat. The match showed that the Manchester side had a lot of work to do before the start of league season.

The last pre-season friendly against Champions League champions Lyon was a tasty fixture that was a repeat of last years semi-final of the European competition. The result favoured Manchester City as they registered their first win of their pre-season campaign, winning 3-2.

A brace for England international Isobel Christianson and a goal for newbie Pauline Bremer sealed the win.

Despite finishing on a good result, pre-season highlighted frailties within the City team, particularly in defensive areas, conceding nine goals in three matches.

Additions and Departures

Nick Cushing has been busy over the transfer window. The manager has let go of players who played important roles last season, but he's also acquired some fresh faces to add to his squad.

Norway international Mie Jans joins the team from Brondby IF where the defender had spent three seasons at. The 23-year-old impressed Cushing when his side played against Brondby in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Bristol City lose out on lethal goal scorer Claire Emslie as she makes a switch to the Citizens. Scoring 12 goals in 10 games is an impressive statistic that anyone would be thrilled with, Emslie will be hoping to emulate that goal tally again.

And to finish off the additions to the City squad, Bremer has made the move from Lyon to increase the attacking options. The forward has already scored in the pre-season friendly against her former side, making an impressive start in a blue shirt.

Three key players from last seasons campaign have departed from the squad for upcoming season.

Toni Duggan has joined Barcelona, Kosovare Asllani has moved to her home country to represent Linkopings, whilst Lucy Bronze makes one of the biggest moves of the transfer window as she joins Lyon.

All three players will be big losses for Manchester City. Duggan and Asllani were attacking outlets that helped 36 goals to be scored in the 2016 league season. Included in the Fifpro World 11 and the Euro 2017 team of the tournament, Bronze was a consistent defender that possessed incredible attacking skill to contribute to a lack of goals being conceded and goals scored.

Steph Houghton, Karen Bardsley, Megan Campbell, Jennifer Beattie, Jill Scott and Christiansen have extended their contracts.

Expectations

Manchester City are technically still the WSL holders with the Spring Series not being a league season, so expectations will be high going into the 2017/18 campaign.

Although some key players have departed from the club, the new signings that have been brought in have great quality which will add talent and depth to Cushing's options.

Chelsea and Arsenal are likely to be the two biggest rivals in the league and domestic cups. Anything short of a league title win will be disappointing, but they'll know that it'll be no easy task. Another treble will also be in their plans as they aim to retain dominance in English football.

The team will look to improve on reaching the semi-final of the Champions League. Looking to establish themselves as one of Europe's best sides will be a challenging prospect with Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, Rosengard, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich, to name some, are all also looking to be crowned champions of Europe.

Players to look out for

Top scorer for the 2016 season, Ross, will undoubtedly be one of the biggest threats for teams facing Manchester City this season. The Scottish international fits in with Cushing's style of play impeccably - she'll be on every team's watch list.

Emslie could also be another player who impresses this season. Her creativity may be lethal in the Blues' set up if she's given enough playing time amongst the other attacking options.

Arguably overshadowed by Bronze in previous seasons, full back Megan Campbell's defensive and attacking capabilities may prove vital in City's campaign. Her trademark long throw-ins and crossing precision has the potential to rattle oppositions.

Manchester City kick off their league season away to Yeovil Town Ladies on 24 September, 2pm.