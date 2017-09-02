Nilla Fischer and Zsanett Jakabfi renew with German champions

Credit: Getty/Mika Volkmann

After their comprehensive opening day 6-0 win over Hoffenheim, VfL Wolfsburg have announced new deals for defender, Nilla Fischer and midfielder, Zsanett Jakabfi.

Under new coach, Stephan Lerch there has been little activity for Wolfsburg in the transfer market this summer however, locking Fischer and Jakabfi up until the end of the 2019-20 season will be welcome news for fans of the Wolves.

Zsanett Jakabfi

Since moving to the Frauen-Bundesliga in her late teens from childhood club MTK Hungária, Jakabfi has carved out a starting spot for herself with the three-time German champions. Side-lined for the second half of the 2016-17 season, Jakabfi’s presence was arguably missed by Wolfsburg as they went on to reclaim the FBL title. Having returned to fitness over the Summer, the Hungarian was pulled from today’s starting XI not long before kick-off with an ankle complaint but her fitness could yet be key for WOB over the coming season.

With over 150 appearances and 61 goals for the Wolf Women in all competitions, the attacking midfielder’s canny ability of popping up with a goal or two in cup competitions can not be overlooked.

Speaking on the deal sports director Ralf Kellermann praised Jakabfi’s passion for “the club, city and fans.” Described by her former coach as, “an absolute team player,” Kellermann is thrilled that the Hungarian is back to fitness, “hungry for goals” and ready to get started for the new season.

Nilla Fischer

As well as Jakabfi, defensive stalwart, Nilla Fischer has also extended her deal to run for the next two seasons.

With just shy of 130 appearances (in all comps’) for the green and whites, the Swedish international has barely missed a match since joining Wolfsburg in 2013 and has been wearing the armband since 2015. A strong and calm ever-present in the back-line, there had been light speculation over the 33-year-old’s future but the new deal shows not just her intention’s but the club’s.

Speaking on the new deal Kellermann referred to Fischer as, “an absolute leader,” fully settled into the team the defender as much of a star in Sweden as Wolfsburg. Still hungry for silverware with the German giants, Kellermann is glad that the team can continue to count on the defender and plan around her presence.