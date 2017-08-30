Corinne Diacre appointed French national manager

The Fédération Française de Football stunned the women's game after sensationally showing Olivier Echouafni the exit door.

After a disappointing European Championship campaign, it seems as if the French federation took their time in reflecting on the quarter-final loss to England. The early tournament exit was well short of the target set by the FFF, Echouafni paying for French failure with his job.

With the World Cup on home soil looming over the horizon in 2019, federation president Noël Le Graët has wasted no time in appointing well respected Corrine Diacre as the new national manager.

A football trailblazer

Dicare is a very well thought of and admired figure within the French game. Serving as Bruno Bini assistant manger through the renaissance of the French national game from 2007-2013. Herself earning 121 caps for her country.

It is that knowledge base that will see Dicare hit the ground running but her appointment is another move for a manager not affraid to blaze a trail in the game.

After coming under sometimes a vociferous barrage of criticism, Dicare became manager of Ligue 2 side Clermont Foot in 2014. Brushing aside any critique that came her way in managing a men's team. Fiercely competitive and driven with an eye for high standards, it's not difficult to see why the French federation turned to Dicare.

Federation president Le Graët was quick to thank the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes based club for making the appointment possible, as he outlined, "I would first like to thank Claude Michy, president of Clermont Foot, who made this appointment possible."

Dicare's appointment comes as the French federation look to try and win the next World Cup being held in France. A focus to turn European club dominance into national team success, Le Graët sees Dicare firmly part of the FFF's long term strategy, he added "I am pleased with the arrival of Corinne Diacre. Corinne is a very experienced technician who is part of a long-term project, with a first major milestone: the preparation of the 2019 FIFA World Cup that we organize. "

Dicare's three year contract will commence on the 1st September.