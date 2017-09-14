West Ham 2-0 Huddersfield Town: Hammers record first win of the campaign

West Ham ​finally got things going upon return to their home ground at the weekend, recording their first win of the new Premier League ​campaign against ​Huddersfield Town.

Hammers off the mark with first win of the season

Heading into the game, Slaven Bilic ​had heaps of pressure on his shoulders after a string of three successive defeats at the start of the 2016/17 season which had seem the team leak 10 goals.

Things looked to be headed for a frustating draw until Obiang's 25-yard strike deflected in off Mathias Jorgensen's back and beyond Jonas Lossl in goal. It was the first goal that Huddersfield have conceded since returning to England's top divison and was quickly followed by a second when substitute ​Andre Ayew ​slotted in from three yards.

It could've, and probably should've, been a more comfortable result in the end, with The Hammers displaying poor finishing. Cheikhou Kouyate, James Collins, Jose Fonte and Antonio all missed terrific chances to get their name on the scoresheet but the three points is all that mattered for Bilic's side.

Nonethless, with Andy Carroll back in action, West Ham had so much more about them going forward. Registering 19 shots on target at the London stadium, there was verve and real intent about this performance. Javier Hernandez was no longer an isolated figure, with welcome runners coming down either flank and through the middle. Bilic got his birthday wish.

Huddersfield sent back down to earth

The newly promoted club have made a cracking start to life in the Premier League, with David Wagner gaining vast plaudits for the manner in which his team have adapted. However, Huddersfield showed a real lack of ambition at the weekend, sitting back to allow West Ham to dictate the tempo of the game and dominate right from the off.

Of course, there was a huge slice of fortune involved in the goals. Obiang's long-range shot bounced off a Huddersfield defender to give the goalkeeper no chance for the first goal, while the second saw a similar rebound off striker Steve Mounie before Ayew was on hand to prod in.

The away side did have their chances, though, with a clear cut chance to hit back in the final ten minutes of the match. The ball dropped kindly for Tom Ince who struck a first-time shot on goal that crashed off the cross-bar.