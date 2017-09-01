'I had to get out' - Darren Randolph reveals desperation to leave West Ham

[Photo via Getty Images]

Former West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph ​revealed his desperation to leave the club this summer, beating Adrian out the door.

Randolph was desperate to leave West Ham following Hart's arrival

Joe Hart arrived at the London club on a loan move from ​Manchester City ​earlier in the window, with the England international set to be the club's first-choice goalkeeper for the 2017/18 Premier League ​campaign.

With Randolph and Adrian previously battling it out to be the club's number one goalkeeper last season, both have had to take a backward step, instead looking to force moves away from London to find first-team football.

Randolph won the race, however, sealing a £5million move to ​Championship side ​Middlesbrough ​​in July.

Goalkeeper relieved following summer move

​"I heard about Joe Hart coming in at the end of last season," said Randolph. "I went away on holiday and came back to Ireland for the Austria game."

​"It was clear he was going to sign and that there was a race to see who could try and get out the door first."

​"I just think with the situation we were in, they weren't going to let us both go. They would have had to keep one and then let one go," ​said the goalkeeper.

Randolph desperate for first-team football to ensure World Cup dream at Russia

The former West Ham had his sights set on a move to another Premier League club but elected to step down to the Championship in search of regular first-team football after two frustrating years with The Hammers.

His role in the Republic of Ireland squad is believed to be key to his decision to move to pastures new ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

​"It was made clear that he was going to play, so when it's put to you as bluntly as it was, there's no point in me staying," ​continued Randolph.

​"I wanted to be playing games so I had to get out. I couldn't expect to keep playing for Ireland if I'm not playing at club level, so that was definitely a factor."