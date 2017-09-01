Diafra Sakho returns to West Ham training ground

[Photo via Getty Images]

Diafra Sakho ​returned to Rush Green to report for ​West Ham ​training after failing to force through a move away from the club during transfer deadline day.

Sakho fails in his attempts to push through a move away from West Ham

The strikers actions were reminiscent of Peter Odemwingie's deadline day antics a few years ago, flying out to France in an attempt to push through a transfer to Rennes​. Despite completing a medical without West Ham's consent, Sakho was unable to get his way and will now endure another season at the London club.

The 27-year-old returned from France and made his way to Chelmsford's racecourse to hold talks with his agent Mark McKay. ​Talks began with ​The Hammers later that afternoon, with the club co-owner David Sullivan​.

Sakho will now re-join his team-mates for training - at least, those who aren't on international duty with their respective countries. West Ham return to league action on September 11th against Huddersfield Town​ where they will be looking to secure their first win of the 2017/18 campaign.

Sakho set for a fight to gain first-team football

Javier Hernandez ​has led the line so far for Slaven Bilic's ​side, having made a summer switch to add experience and class to the ranks. While he's hardly hit the ground running, his Premier League ​experience during his time at Manchester United ​put him in good stead for his first campaign with The Hammers.

That'll leave Diafra Sakho fighting to get some game time with the first-team. Having made such a mess during the transfer window, the striker will now need to knuckle down and work hard to re-establish himself under Bilic.

West Ham remain adamant that he will play an important role in the upcoming season, with the club eager to suffer the same fate as last year when goals became increasingly hard to come by.